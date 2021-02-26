If Gilbert Burns doesn’t get Colby Covington next, he wants Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

After recently falling short to ex-teammate Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns has already put together his path back to a title shot.

With the always outspoken former interim champ Colby Covington in his sights, “Durinho” knows exactly who he wants if he doesn’t get that matchup next.

“By the ranks, it’s got to be [Stephen] ‘Wonderboy’ [Thompson] No. 2 and Michael Chiesa,” Gilbert Burns told MMA Fighting. “Those three guys I’m looking forward to fight. I don’t care the order. If they say ‘Gilbert, who do you want?’ It would be Colby, but if he’s not available, then ‘Wonderboy.’ If he’s not available, then Michael Chiesa. If he’s not available, then the next guy available.

“I just want to get back in there. For sure I’ve got to be safe, I can’t go out there next week because I’m suspended, and I’m going to respect that, but I want to get back as soon as I can. As soon as possible. People talk whatever they want to talk but a couple guys back it up. I’m here to make a difference. I want to fight everybody in that division.”

In recent months, the plan as expressed by UFC President Dana White has been for Covington to next face his once best friend Jorge Masvidal. After Kamaru Usman defeated Gilbert Burns, however, it appears things could be headed in a different direction with a possible rematch for “Gamebred.”

Either way, Gilbert Burns knows he’ll have to work his way back to the always elusive UFC title opportunity. To get his crack, he had to rattle off a winning streak of six straight with four at welterweight — and he’s ready to do it again.

“I will do four [wins] if I have to – I never had an easy path,” Burns said. “I felt that pain before in jiu-jitsu. I’m a hard worker. I’m going to work hard to get that rematch with Kamaru Usman. Whatever it takes.”