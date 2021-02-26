Jon Jones shares optimism following negative feedback regarding his speed at 252lbs

UFC legend Jon Jones has responded after receiving some negative feedback regarding his speed and movement at 252lbs.

The UFC’s longtime light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), vacated the promotions 205lbs title in August of 2020, following failed negotiations for a proposed heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou.

Since then UFC President Dana White has said that the promotion intends to book ‘Bones’ against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 2 at next month’s UFC 260 event.

While Jon Jones recently shared that he has not yet come to terms with the UFC on a new heavyweight agreement, he has continued to tease fans by sharing photos of his transformation.

In his most recent social media post, Jones shared a video of him “shaking off the cobwebs” by hitting pads with his longtime coach Mike Winklejohn.

The short clip caught a lot of attention with many fight fans commenting that ‘Bones’ looked “slow” and had “poor movement” in the video.

Jon Jones responded to those negative comments earlier this evening on Twitter with the following statement of optimism.

I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape pic.twitter.com/qjEsXfShid — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 26, 2021

“I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape.” – Jones captioned the video he had previously shared on Instagram.

Jon Jones has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since UFC 247, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight title.

‘Bones’ currently holds twenty career UFC wins, which includes numerous stoppage victories over the likes of Brandon Vera, Ryan Bader, Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen and Alexander Gustafsson.

Do you think Jon Jones will be moving at his “all-time best” once he actually gets back in shape as he suggests above?