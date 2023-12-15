Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don’t think Leon’s gonna get the lucky head kick”

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Tomorrow night at UFC 296, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will battle it out in the main event of the evening. They’ll do so with the UFC welterweight championship being up for grabs, with Edwards defending the gold he won from Kamaru Usman last year.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is a fascinating contest. ‘Rocky’ has had quite the rise to prominence in the UFC and after beating Usman twice, he’ll have all the confidence in the world. Covington, meanwhile, has been out of action for quite some time, but his controversial persona and popularity has helped vault him into another title shot.

RELATED: Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the “clown” he is at UFC 296

Michael Chandler, who is waiting to compete in a pretty big fight himself, recently gave his thoughts on how this bout will go down.

Chandler’s Edwards/Covington prediction

“Colby, every single time he steps in there, he’s a force to be reckoned with,” Chandler said. “He’s a tough, tough guy. He’s durable. He’s got a motor like no other. Leon Edwards, I gotta be honest with you. I thought it was a fluke when he knocked out Kamaru Usman the first time. I thought he was gonna come back and get dominated by Kamaru.

“I think Leon has a newfound self-belief about himself, but if I had to be a betting man, which I’m not, I would lean towards Colby,” Chandler continued. “I think he has more tools, more ways to win. Leon’s not gonna be able to stop the takedowns, I believe. He’s not gonna be able to handle the pace of Colby. And I don’t think Leon’s gonna get the lucky head kick he got against Kamaru.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with this prediction? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023
Brittney Palmer
UFC

Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.

Dana White
UFC

UFC 296 suffers another late hit

Jeffrey Walter - December 14, 2023

UFC 296 has suffered another late hit as a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been canceled.

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson go from enemies to friends in bizarre back-and-forth at UFC 296 press conference

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson had a bizarre back-and-forth at the UFC 296 press conference.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' brings up the Brit's dead dad

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

The UFC 296 press conference got heated as Leon Edwards threw a water bottle at Colby Covington.

Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque
UFC

WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the "clown" he is at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Leon Edwards says Colby Covington is a clown and plans to treat him like one at UFC 296.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson explains why he's glad that he trained with David Goggins: "One of the hardest things I've done"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is happy that he took time to train with David Goggins.