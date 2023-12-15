Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don’t think Leon’s gonna get the lucky head kick”

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Tomorrow night at UFC 296, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington will battle it out in the main event of the evening. They’ll do so with the UFC welterweight championship being up for grabs, with Edwards defending the gold he won from Kamaru Usman last year.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is a fascinating contest. ‘Rocky’ has had quite the rise to prominence in the UFC and after beating Usman twice, he’ll have all the confidence in the world. Covington, meanwhile, has been out of action for quite some time, but his controversial persona and popularity has helped vault him into another title shot.

Michael Chandler, who is waiting to compete in a pretty big fight himself, recently gave his thoughts on how this bout will go down.