Tony Ferguson still holds ill will towards Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I scared the f**k out of that Dagestani guy”

By Harry Kettle - December 14, 2023

UFC star Tony Ferguson still isn’t a fan of rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, even all these years later.

Tony Ferguson

This weekend, Tony Ferguson returns to the Octagon to battle Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. It’s one of the featured bouts of the evening, with many excited to see how the two match up with one another on the big stage.

In terms of the future, the popular opinion from fans and critics is that ‘El Cucuy’ should hang up his gloves, regardless of whether he wins or loses. If he does, many will look back at his truly incredible career – which includes looking at what didn’t happen.

RELATED: Tony Ferguson responds after longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov urges him to retire from MMA

On several occasions, Ferguson was scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, for whatever reason, the MMA Gods just didn’t want it to happen.

In a recent interview, Tony spoke candidly about Khabib and his feelings towards the legendary lightweight.

Ferguson isn’t done with Khabib

“He’s still my b—ch,” Ferguson told ESPN. “I scared the f—k out of that Dagestani guy. Nothing against anybody else in the country. Just met a dude over here today, took a picture, but I scared the death out of him. Not saying that’s a war between our religions and everything like that, but I got that guy’s f—king number and he knows that he loses, he can’t go back home.”

“I can still do more and I’m like 39 years old and everybody calls me washed up,” Ferguson said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, damn straight. I’m cleaned up, b—ch.’ Washed up to me means I just shed everything. I got a sport psych, which is cool as f—k, and he said the same thing.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you want to see them battle it out in a grappling match? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby expecting a "battle" against Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296, believes stars are aligning for rematch against Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023
Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White on Conor McGregor's planned return to UFC: "It's all up to him"

Zain Bando - December 13, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White sat down with TNT Sports to preview UFC 296, taking place Saturday night, headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and various other MMA topics, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque
UFC

Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque removed from UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

UFC 296 has taken a hit as a welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque is off the card.

Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt

Brian Kelleher confident he can bring out the "old" Cody Garbrandt in a "firefight" at UFC 296: "He's an emotional guy"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Brian Kelleher is relieved to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson unloads on "little b*tch" Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Tony Ferguson isn’t a fan of Paddy Pimblett.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington says he's already a "first-ballot Hall of Famer" but will be "one of the greatest welterweights of all-time" after UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Leon Edwards confused by Colby Covington's 'weird' love for Donald Trump: "He needs to go get a girlfriend"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is a bit confused by Colby Covington’s fascination with Donald Trump.

Mark Kerr and Dwayne Johnson
UFC

Dwayne Johnson to play Mark Kerr in A24's 'The Smashing Machine' movie

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has signed to play former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in a film next year.

Lebron James and Colby Covington
LeBron James

Colby Covington continues one-sided feud with Lebron James: "You're a spineless coward"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again taken aim at NBA star Lebron James.

Colby Covington and Donald Trump
UFC

Colby Covington plans to have Donald Trump wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Colby Covington will be asking for Donald Trump to wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296.