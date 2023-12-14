Tony Ferguson still holds ill will towards Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I scared the f**k out of that Dagestani guy”
UFC star Tony Ferguson still isn’t a fan of rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, even all these years later.
This weekend, Tony Ferguson returns to the Octagon to battle Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296. It’s one of the featured bouts of the evening, with many excited to see how the two match up with one another on the big stage.
In terms of the future, the popular opinion from fans and critics is that ‘El Cucuy’ should hang up his gloves, regardless of whether he wins or loses. If he does, many will look back at his truly incredible career – which includes looking at what didn’t happen.
On several occasions, Ferguson was scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, for whatever reason, the MMA Gods just didn’t want it to happen.
In a recent interview, Tony spoke candidly about Khabib and his feelings towards the legendary lightweight.
Ferguson isn’t done with Khabib
“He’s still my b—ch,” Ferguson told ESPN. “I scared the f—k out of that Dagestani guy. Nothing against anybody else in the country. Just met a dude over here today, took a picture, but I scared the death out of him. Not saying that’s a war between our religions and everything like that, but I got that guy’s f—king number and he knows that he loses, he can’t go back home.”
“I can still do more and I’m like 39 years old and everybody calls me washed up,” Ferguson said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, damn straight. I’m cleaned up, b—ch.’ Washed up to me means I just shed everything. I got a sport psych, which is cool as f—k, and he said the same thing.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
