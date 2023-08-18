Ian Garry sounds off on Neil Magny after the UFC veteran claims he’s “quite accustomed” to giving father-like beatings

Ian Garry has sounded off on Neil Magny for some comments he made during a recent pre-fight press scrum.

Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry

So far this week, Ian Garry has been making quite a few headlines. The Irishman, known as ‘The Future’, has made it crystal clear that he believes he is the one carrying the UFC 292 card this weekend. Regardless of whether or not you think that’s true, Garry believes it – and he’s let the world know it.

In the last couple of days, he’s also have a few unkind words to share about Neil Magny. It stems from remarks made by Magny in which he said he wants to give Ian “the whooping you give your son to kind of teach him life a little bit”, which he said he’s become “quite accustomed” to giving.

During the pre-fight press conference, Garry unleashed on his opponent.

“I think Neil was given a f*cking mic yesterday, and he should sit up here on this stage and say nothing,” Garry said when asked about Magny’s comments. “He put his f*cking foot in the dirt. If he speaks today, he’s digging a hole.

Garry questions Magny

“Nobody is allowed to ask Neil Magny a question today. He’s to sit there and reflect on the sh*t that he said, because what he said was f*cking ridiculous. … We are tackling a very, very big f*cking issue here, mate. He should sit there and f*cking sit down, shut up, and reflect on what he said.”

“No, no, no – Neil’s not answering a question,” Garry said. “He’s going to sit there, and he’s going to be f*cking quiet. There is no f*cking right to ever put your hand on a kid, ever – discipline, anything. He’s to sit there and be quiet.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

