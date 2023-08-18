Josh Fremd admits he’s “ashamed” he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78, hopeful to re-sign after fighting out his contract
Josh Fremd says he was embarrassed he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78.
Fremd was taking on Jamie Pickett on the final fight of his UFC contract, which was a massive scrap for him. Fremd knew if he lost he would be cut, but on weigh-in day, Fremd says he was struggling to lose the final pounds and even ended up dry heaving to try during his weight cut.
Ultimately, the weight never came off and Josh Fremd missed weight by three pounds. However, he is happy Pickett still took the fight.
“It was never me pulling me out, it was always a worry if he was going to take the fight,” Josh Fremd said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve wrestled my entire life, I don’t miss weight like that, I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed and I will make sure that will never happen again. I fought up until the last minute being in the sauna until they forced me to go to the Apex to weigh in. The weight just wasn’t coming off, I was dry heaving, I really wasn’t sure if I was going to stand on the school. Respect to Jamie for taking the fight and I truly am sorry for missing weight.”
Ultimately, after a bad weight cut, Josh Fremd wasn’t sure how that would impact his performance.
Yet, in the first round, Fremd says he felt his arms go heavy and dead which forced him to turn to his wrestling. He knows it was not an exciting fight or a good performance, which he is angry about.
Josh Fremd hopeful to be re-signed
“I’m happy about the win, I am not the most ecstatic about my performance, personally. But, trying to be grateful for a win. That was not my game plan, that is not what I wanted to do,” Fremd said. “Toward the end of the first round, my arms felt go super heavy and the weight cut was super difficult and played a big role. I wasn’t able to implement the game plan I wanted to, I’m a more exciting fighter than that. I believe I should have gotten the finish, but I am happy with the win, I just wish I performed better.”
Although Josh Fremd did get the win, and extended his win streak to two, he isn’t sure if the UFC will keep him. He is hopeful he will get a new contract but has yet to hear anything from the promotion.
“That was the last fight on my contract and I missed weight and I didn’t perform to the standard I know I can. I’ve been talking to my manager every day since, asking for an update on my contract. I’m on a two-fight win streak and I do believe I will get re-signed,” Fremd said.
Should Fremd get re-signed, he’s hopeful to return in October and November against whoever the UFC gives him.
“I would love to get back in there in October or November. Had I finished Jamie, I had a name ready to call out but after that, it’s now just whoever they give me,” Fremd concluded.
