Josh Fremd admits he’s “ashamed” he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78, hopeful to re-sign after fighting out his contract

Josh Fremd says he was embarrassed he missed weight at UFC Vegas 78.

Fremd was taking on Jamie Pickett on the final fight of his UFC contract, which was a massive scrap for him. Fremd knew if he lost he would be cut, but on weigh-in day, Fremd says he was struggling to lose the final pounds and even ended up dry heaving to try during his weight cut.

Ultimately, the weight never came off and Josh Fremd missed weight by three pounds. However, he is happy Pickett still took the fight.

“It was never me pulling me out, it was always a worry if he was going to take the fight,” Josh Fremd said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve wrestled my entire life, I don’t miss weight like that, I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed and I will make sure that will never happen again. I fought up until the last minute being in the sauna until they forced me to go to the Apex to weigh in. The weight just wasn’t coming off, I was dry heaving, I really wasn’t sure if I was going to stand on the school. Respect to Jamie for taking the fight and I truly am sorry for missing weight.”

Ultimately, after a bad weight cut, Josh Fremd wasn’t sure how that would impact his performance.

Yet, in the first round, Fremd says he felt his arms go heavy and dead which forced him to turn to his wrestling. He knows it was not an exciting fight or a good performance, which he is angry about.