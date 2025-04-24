‘Crying’ Ian Garry gets roasted by top welterweight contender over title shot ambitions

Irish welterweight contender Ian Garry has his hands full with Carlos Prates this Saturday, but is catching flack from another top UFC welterweight as he prepares for the fight.

Garry will meet Prates in the main event of Saturday’s card, which goes down in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be Garry’s first fight since he suffered lost a decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December.

The loss to Rakhmonov was the first fight of Garry’s pro career. However, Rakhmonov was considered the boogeyman of the welterweight division ahead of time, and Garry pushed him to the limit. The Irishman can also be forgiven to a degree considering he and Rakhmonov agreed to fight on short notice, and didn’t have much time to prepare for one another.

The victory over Garry was supposed to grant Rakhmonov a shot at welterweight champ Belal Muhammad. However, when the time came for the pair to fight, Rakhmonov was unavailable due to a lingering injury. The opportunity then went to No. 5-ranked Australia contender Jack Della Maddalena, who will challenge Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.

That did not go over well with Garry. After the title fight was announced, the Irishman admitted he was livid to have not been offered the opportunity that Della Maddalena received.

Garry’s complaining did not go over well with Sean Brady.