‘Crying’ Ian Garry gets roasted by top welterweight contender over title shot ambitions
Irish welterweight contender Ian Garry has his hands full with Carlos Prates this Saturday, but is catching flack from another top UFC welterweight as he prepares for the fight.
Garry will meet Prates in the main event of Saturday’s card, which goes down in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be Garry’s first fight since he suffered lost a decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December.
The loss to Rakhmonov was the first fight of Garry’s pro career. However, Rakhmonov was considered the boogeyman of the welterweight division ahead of time, and Garry pushed him to the limit. The Irishman can also be forgiven to a degree considering he and Rakhmonov agreed to fight on short notice, and didn’t have much time to prepare for one another.
The victory over Garry was supposed to grant Rakhmonov a shot at welterweight champ Belal Muhammad. However, when the time came for the pair to fight, Rakhmonov was unavailable due to a lingering injury. The opportunity then went to No. 5-ranked Australia contender Jack Della Maddalena, who will challenge Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.
That did not go over well with Garry. After the title fight was announced, the Irishman admitted he was livid to have not been offered the opportunity that Della Maddalena received.
Garry’s complaining did not go over well with Sean Brady.
Sean Brady trashes Ian Garry
Brady is currently the UFC’s No. 1-ranked welterweight contender. That’s thanks to finish over former champ Leon Edwards in his last fight.
Speaking on Instagram recently, Brady roasted the No. 7-ranked Garry for acting like he deserved a title shot coming off a loss to Rakhmonov.
“Biggest claim to fame is losing a decision to Shavkat and crying like a baby that he didn’t get a title shot off a loss,” Brady wrote (via MMA Mania). “Now claiming he will get the title [shot] ‘if’ he beats [Prates]. Make it make sense. Zero Top 5 wins, calls himself an elite striker, but held on for dear life against [Michael Page].”
Speaking on his podcast soon after, Brady took another shot at Garry.
This time, he suggested they fight each other if Garry beats Prates this weekend. Unless, of course, Brady is awarded a title shot himself.
“At the end of the day, if [Garry] wins this fight, and … 155 [pounds] is just like 170. Everyone swears they’re getting a title shot,” Brady continued. “If the UFC tells me I’m not getting the next title shot, and I’m not getting Shavkat, and Ian wins this fight, me and [him] can fight. Then whoever wins that can get the title shot. He thought he deserved the title shot after losing to Shavkat, which is insane.”
Do you think Sean Brady is right to criticize Ian Garry?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ian Garry Sean Brady UFC