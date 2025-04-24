‘Crying’ Ian Garry gets roasted by top welterweight contender over title shot ambitions

By BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Irish welterweight contender Ian Garry has his hands full with Carlos Prates this Saturday, but is catching flack from another top UFC welterweight as he prepares for the fight.

Ian Machado Garry, Sean Brady, UFC Kansas City

Garry will meet Prates in the main event of Saturday’s card, which goes down in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be Garry’s first fight since he suffered lost a decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December.

The loss to Rakhmonov was the first fight of Garry’s pro career. However, Rakhmonov was considered the boogeyman of the welterweight division ahead of time, and Garry pushed him to the limit. The Irishman can also be forgiven to a degree considering he and Rakhmonov agreed to fight on short notice, and didn’t have much time to prepare for one another.

The victory over Garry was supposed to grant Rakhmonov a shot at welterweight champ Belal Muhammad. However, when the time came for the pair to fight, Rakhmonov was unavailable due to a lingering injury. The opportunity then went to No. 5-ranked Australia contender Jack Della Maddalena, who will challenge Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.

That did not go over well with Garry. After the title fight was announced, the Irishman admitted he was livid to have not been offered the opportunity that Della Maddalena received.

Garry’s complaining did not go over well with Sean Brady.

Sean Brady trashes Ian Garry

Brady is currently the UFC’s No. 1-ranked welterweight contender. That’s thanks to finish over former champ Leon Edwards in his last fight.

Speaking on Instagram recently, Brady roasted the No. 7-ranked Garry for acting like he deserved a title shot coming off a loss to Rakhmonov.

“Biggest claim to fame is losing a decision to Shavkat and crying like a baby that he didn’t get a title shot off a loss,” Brady wrote (via MMA Mania). “Now claiming he will get the title [shot] ‘if’ he beats [Prates]. Make it make sense. Zero Top 5 wins, calls himself an elite striker, but held on for dear life against [Michael Page].”

Speaking on his podcast soon after, Brady took another shot at Garry.

This time, he suggested they fight each other if Garry beats Prates this weekend. Unless, of course, Brady is awarded a title shot himself.

“At the end of the day, if [Garry] wins this fight, and … 155 [pounds] is just like 170. Everyone swears they’re getting a title shot,” Brady continued. “If the UFC tells me I’m not getting the next title shot, and I’m not getting Shavkat, and Ian wins this fight, me and [him] can fight. Then whoever wins that can get the title shot. He thought he deserved the title shot after losing to Shavkat, which is insane.”

Do you think Sean Brady is right to criticize Ian Garry?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Sean Brady UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on rumors of injury delaying Khamzat Chimaev fight: "I found it all very entertaining"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Israel Adesanya

Kamaru Usman to Israel Adesanya: 'It's not fair' if you don't fight Alex Pereira again

BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have one of the most legendary rivalries in combat sports history. Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman believes that rivalry needs to continue.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Top UFC welterweight makes striking claim on Shavkat Rakhmonov's resume compared to his

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Sean Brady has made a bold statement on where he stands in the UFC welterweight division.

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria shouldn't happen now

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Belal Muhammad doesn’t see how a clash with Ilia Topuria benefits Islam Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier
Nassourdine Imavov

Daniel Cormier shares interesting advice for overlooked UFC middleweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 24, 2025

Daniel Cormier has a tip for one rising UFC middleweight contender.

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC

Anthony Smith says he's at peace before upcoming UFC retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025
Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry promises a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has promised that he’ll be able to get a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Jean Silva
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan says Jean Silva looks like a future world champion in the UFC

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes featherweight contender Jean Silva could be a world champion in the future.

Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad reveals whether or not he'd fight his friend Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has revealed whether or not he’d fight Islam Makhachev if he came up to 170 pounds.

Sean Strickland, Katy Perry, UFC
UFC

UFC's Sean Strickland trashes 'mentally stunted' Katy Perry over spaceflight

BJ Penn Staff - April 23, 2025

Katy Perry has been in hot water from the moment she returned from space, and it doesn’t seem like things will cool down for her any time soon. One of her most recent critics is one of the most controversial fighters in the UFC: Sean Strickland.