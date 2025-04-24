Magomedov Ankalaev suspects Alex Pereira is ‘done’ fighting as UFC fans await rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev doubts that Alex Pereira wants to continue fighting.

Ankalaev captured the UFC light heavyweight title with a close decision win over Pereira at UFC 313 early last month. There has been talk of a rematch between the two stars since soon after they left the cage that night. Unfortunately, the rematch is still not a done deal.

According to Ankalaev, that could be because Pereira simply isn’t interested in fighting again.

“Do you still like FIGHTING?” Ankalaev wrote on X, tagging Pereira. “I have a feeling you are done.”

It would be hard to fault Pereira if he decided he’d had enough of fighting. He has dozens of MMA and kickboxing fights behind him, and has won multiple titles in both sports. However, there’s no real reason to assume he’s done just yet. He has made it quite clear he wants a shot at redemption against Ankalaev. Less than a week after he lost his light heavyweight belt to the Russian, he claimed negotiations for a sequel had already begun.