Magomedov Ankalaev suspects Alex Pereira is ‘done’ fighting as UFC fans await rematch

By BJ Penn Staff - April 24, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev doubts that Alex Pereira wants to continue fighting.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

Ankalaev captured the UFC light heavyweight title with a close decision win over Pereira at UFC 313 early last month. There has been talk of a rematch between the two stars since soon after they left the cage that night. Unfortunately, the rematch is still not a done deal.

According to Ankalaev, that could be because Pereira simply isn’t interested in fighting again.

“Do you still like FIGHTING?” Ankalaev wrote on X, tagging Pereira. “I have a feeling you are done.”

It would be hard to fault Pereira if he decided he’d had enough of fighting. He has dozens of MMA and kickboxing fights behind him, and has won multiple titles in both sports. However, there’s no real reason to assume he’s done just yet. He has made it quite clear he wants a shot at redemption against Ankalaev. Less than a week after he lost his light heavyweight belt to the Russian, he claimed negotiations for a sequel had already begun.

Alex Pereira wants Magomed Ankalaev rematch

“Of course it’s not the result I wanted,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel at the time. “We were confident for this fight. I was well. I trained hard. Some things happened, of course, but I don’t want to give excuses. I know we’ll have the rematch.

“We’re already in talks [for a rematch, because of] everything I’ve done and the way the fight went,” Pereira added. “Many people contested [the decision] and were in doubt. I haven’t watched the fight yet. I’ll watch to have my opinion, [because] it’s hard to have an idea when you’re in there.”

Most would agree Pereira deserves the opportunity based on his previous accolades. Before losing the title to Ankalaev, he defended it three straight times, with knockouts against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. All elite light heavyweights. He is arguably the second best champion in the division’s history behind Jon Jones.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

