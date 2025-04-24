Dricus Du Plessis opens up on rumors of injury delaying Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I found it all very entertaining”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has shut down any concerns of him being injured.

Du Plessis was rumored to be fighting Khamzat Chimaev at the end of June at International Fight Week. Yet, it was then reported he was dealing with an injury, so the fight wouldn’t happen then. But, taking to his Instagram, Du Plessis has opened up on the reported injury, which he says is false.

“Okey so everyone had their opinions and rumours and stories about a shin break and injuries etc,” Du Plessis wrote. “I found it all very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true myself and @ufc already discussed a fight date and opponent, the June fight was never signed I did not pull out of any fight, I am the champion I know when I fight you as a contender just show up when we tell you to. Fight announcement coming soon stay tuned.”

It’s good news that Du Plessis isn’t injured, and he revealed there is a fight announcement coming soon. It likely will be against Chimaev, but the date is uncertain. But, it’s likely it won’t be happening at International Fight Week as it was expected.