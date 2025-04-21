UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena seeking revenge against Islam Makhachev
Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for welterweight gold at UFC 315. If he successfully claims the title, he’s got his eyes on an even bigger challenge: Islam Makhachev.
UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Australia’s Della Maddalena is an underdog against the welterweight champion Muhammad, but is one of the better strikers in his division, and has the power to stop any welterweight he faces off with.
If he succeeds against Muhammad, a fight with Makhachev is definitely possible.
Russia’s Makhachev currently holds the UFC lightweight title, and after title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano, is considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. With all his success at lightweight, Makhachev has been teasing a move up to welterweight. However, he has trained with Muhammad quite a bit before, and would prefer not to fight the Palestinian-American. While he is surely hoping for Muhammad to retain the title at UFC 315, he would benefit from a Della Maddalena win, as it will clear the way for him to fight for the welterweight title.
Della Maddalena is already thinking about that possibility, and relishes the idea, as it would give him a chance to avenge his countryman Volkanovski. Volkanovski is the reigning UFC featherweight champ, and outside of a loss to Ilia Topuria, has been unstoppable in the division. As we’ve covered, however, he came up short in two lightweight fights with Makhachev.
Jack Della Maddalena eyes Islam Makhachev
Della Maddalena is eager to get a win back for the Australian team.
“That would be nice,” Maddalena told Grin Reapers (via MMA Mania). “In Perth, [Australia]! That would be a bit of a story, Volk [revenge]. We’ll see. Anything’s possible. We get through Belal, and then I think, yeah, I guess opportunities will present themselves.”
Della Maddalena clearly has love for Volkanovski as a fellow Australian. However, it’s clear that he holds the featherweight great in extremely high regard as an athlete.
“In my opinion, maybe Australia’s — obviously, I’m a bit biased — but Australia’s greatest athlete,” Maddalena said. “You’d have to put him up there. Maybe if he didn’t win this one, you wouldn’t put him in that list, but after winning this one, you have to put him in the conversation.”
Who do you think would win a fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena UFC