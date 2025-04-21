UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena seeking revenge against Islam Makhachev

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena is set to challenge Belal Muhammad for welterweight gold at UFC 315. If he successfully claims the title, he’s got his eyes on an even bigger challenge: Islam Makhachev.

UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Australia’s Della Maddalena is an underdog against the welterweight champion Muhammad, but is one of the better strikers in his division, and has the power to stop any welterweight he faces off with.

If he succeeds against Muhammad, a fight with Makhachev is definitely possible.

Russia’s Makhachev currently holds the UFC lightweight title, and after title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano, is considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA. With all his success at lightweight, Makhachev has been teasing a move up to welterweight. However, he has trained with Muhammad quite a bit before, and would prefer not to fight the Palestinian-American. While he is surely hoping for Muhammad to retain the title at UFC 315, he would benefit from a Della Maddalena win, as it will clear the way for him to fight for the welterweight title.

Della Maddalena is already thinking about that possibility, and relishes the idea, as it would give him a chance to avenge his countryman Volkanovski. Volkanovski is the reigning UFC featherweight champ, and outside of a loss to Ilia Topuria, has been unstoppable in the division. As we’ve covered, however, he came up short in two lightweight fights with Makhachev.