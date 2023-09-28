Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen weighs in on the rumored Bellator – PFL merger: “I think it’s bad, personally”

Middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is weighing in on the rumored Bellator – PFL merger.

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0 MMA) is not sold on the idea of a Bellator-PFL merger.

‘Pressure’ most recently defeated Fabian Edwards (12-3 MMA) by way of knockout this past weekend at Bellator 299 and in doing so remains unbeaten in his MMA career.

While basking in the glory of his latest victory, the 31-year-old is also wondering what his future holds with all the recent talk about a PFL/Bellator merger.

In a recent interview on ‘The MMA Hour’, Johnny Eblen offered up his take on the potential of a Bellator-PFL merger saying (h/t MMANews):

“Quite possibly it could’ve been my last fight with Bellator, or not. They could have a few more events and drag this a little bit longer…I think it’s bad, personally. It’s two major organizations that are controlling a lot of fighters. I know PFL is meaning well, though, and they’re trying to get guys paid more, so I can kinda see how it might be good. But, you don’t know until it’s actually done…they could say they’re going to pay fighters more and whatnot, but then absorb Bellator and do the same thing that the UFC’s doing.”

Eblen, after a successful career in NCAA wrestling, signed on with Bellator and became their middleweight champion by defeating Gegard Mousasi (49-9 MMA) at Bellator 282 in June of 2022. Following that victory, the fighter went on to defend his title against Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA) at Bellator 290 in February of this year and most recently against Fabian ‘The Assassin’ Edwards.

Do you agree with Johnny Eblen’s assessment of the potential PFL-Bellator merger?

