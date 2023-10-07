How and where to watch ONE Fight Night 15 in North America

ONE Championship is riding high on the heels of ONE Fight Night 14. The monumental affair left fans in awe with its action-packed bout and historic World Title changes.

Now, the world’s largest martial arts organization gears up for another thrilling event — ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 promises to deliver intriguing matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The card puts the spotlight on the duel for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship. It pits former divisional king Thanh Le against #3-ranked Ilya Freymanov.

Also, in the co-headliner, Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title against Danial Williams.

The lineup is stacked with talent, including featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s return to kickboxing to take on Jo Nattawut.

Additionally, Mikey Musumeci squares off against the legendary Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest.