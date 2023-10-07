How and where to watch ONE Fight Night 15 in North America

ONE Championship is riding high on the heels of ONE Fight Night 14. The monumental affair left fans in awe with its action-packed bout and historic World Title changes.

Thanh Le

Now, the world’s largest martial arts organization gears up for another thrilling event — ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 promises to deliver intriguing matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The card puts the spotlight on the duel for the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Championship. It pits former divisional king Thanh Le against #3-ranked Ilya Freymanov.

Also, in the co-headliner, Jonathan Di Bella is set to defend his ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title against Danial Williams.

The lineup is stacked with talent, including featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s return to kickboxing to take on Jo Nattawut.

Additionally, Mikey Musumeci squares off against the legendary Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest.

ONE Fight Night 15 to air via Prime Video, DirecTV

ONE Fight Night 15 will broadcast live to more than 190 countries around the globe.

Those living in the United States and Canada can watch the event live via Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

However, the event will also be accessible to patrons at numerous bars and restaurants throughout America via DirecTV for Business.

Here are the other matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15:

  • Strawweight MMA; Joshua Pacio vs. Mansur Malachiev
  • Lightweight MMA: Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Zhang Lipeng
  • Flyweight MMA: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Hu Yong
  • Welterweight MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Jin Tae Ho

