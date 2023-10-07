UFC Vegas 80: ‘Dawson vs. Green’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.

Dawson (20-1-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, which includes three straight victories under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past July, ‘KGD’ defeated Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a third-round submission victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. ‘King’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

UFC Vegas 80 is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Joe Pyfer taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Pyfer (9-2 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to seven in a row when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Bodybagz’ most recently competed at April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Gerald Meerschaert.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA) was last seen in action this past January, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Claudio Ribeiro.

Also featured on the UFC Vegas 80 main card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley.

Morono (23-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tim Means this past May in Charlotte. ‘The Great White’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (16-6 MMA) last competed in May, where he scored a TKO victory over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73. ‘New Mansa’ enteres the contest having gone 4-2 over his past six fights.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card (7 pm on ESPN+)

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green –

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan –

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono –

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn –

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins –

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez –

UFC Vegas 80 Preliminary Card (4 pm on ESPN+)

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz –

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng –

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata –

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca –

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 80 main event between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green?