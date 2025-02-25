What’s next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo after UFC Seattle?

The UFC was in Seattle, Washington on Saturday for UFC Seattle. The main event saw Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight bout.

Yadong entered the fight coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan last year. Cejudo, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing streak losing to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling for the belt in his return to the sport.

Ultimately, it was Yadong who won by technical decision as the fight went to the scorecards after the third round due to an accidental eye poke. Following UFC Seattle, here is what I think should be next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo.