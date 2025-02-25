What’s next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo after UFC Seattle?

By Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle, Washington on Saturday for UFC Seattle. The main event saw Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight bout.

Song Yadong, Henry Cejudo

Yadong entered the fight coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan last year. Cejudo, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing streak losing to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling for the belt in his return to the sport.

Ultimately, it was Yadong who won by technical decision as the fight went to the scorecards after the third round due to an accidental eye poke. Following UFC Seattle, here is what I think should be next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo.

Song Yadong

Song Yadong was beating Henry Cejudo but the ending to the fight took some of the shine away. Yadong looked like he was on the way to get a clear-cut win, but the eye poke took that away. Although he showed an interest in an immediate rematch, Dana White has shot that down.

Yadong is right near the title picture and a logical next fight is to face Umar Nurmagomedov. They were rumored to fight last year but it didn’t happen. The winner would likely get a title shot, while it’s a good test for both men to see if they are the No. 1 contender.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is now on a three-fight losing streak and his future in the sport is very much in doubt. Cejudo hasn’t won a fight since he returned from his retirement after defending his bantamweight belt. At UFC Seattle, the eye poke did damage him and Cejudo couldn’t continue, but the fight went to a technical decision and he lost.

If Cejudo does fight again, he will be in line for fun fights or legend fights. The most logical fight is to face Jose Aldo. They were supposed to fight years ago when Cejudo was the champ, and with both coming off losses, the time makes sense to make the fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler finally casts doubt on Conor McGregor ever fighting again: "I wouldn't put money on it"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wouldn’t bet on Conor McGregor fighting again.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals retirement fight is targeted for this summer in New Orleans: "It would be incredible"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is continuing to work for his retirement fight.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Michael Chandler reacts to Patricio Pitbull's decision to join the UFC: "If he plays his cards right..."

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler is happy to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Dana White

Dana White confirms interest in signing new free agent Aaron Pico: "We love him!"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has interest in signing former Bellator star Aaron Pico.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his "shield" against Jiri Prochazka

Cole Shelton - February 24, 2025
Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler vows to test Paddy Pimblett's chin at UFC 314: "Separate him from consciousnesses"

Cole Shelton - February 24, 2025

Michael Chandler is looking to put Paddy Pimblett to the test at UFC 314.

Austin Vanderford Nikolay Veretennikov UFC Seattle
UFC

Austin Vanderford isn't holding grudge with Nikolay Veretennikov despite UFC Seattle antics

Fernando Quiles - February 24, 2025

Austin Vanderford may think that Nikolay Veretennikov should get a pink slip, but there’s no beef.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier wants to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: 'Doing it the right way'

Fernando Quiles - February 24, 2025

Dustin Poirier believes Ilia Topuria should receive a crack at the UFC lightweight title right away.

Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Joe Rogan reveals his 'favorite moment' interviewing UFC fighters after victories

BJ Penn Staff - February 24, 2025

Joe Rogan has been a staple of UFC broadcasts for decades. During his time with the MMA promotion, he’s been part of some of the most legendary post-fight interviews in the sport’s history.