What’s next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo after UFC Seattle?
The UFC was in Seattle, Washington on Saturday for UFC Seattle. The main event saw Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight bout.
Yadong entered the fight coming off a decision loss to Petr Yan last year. Cejudo, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing streak losing to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling for the belt in his return to the sport.
Ultimately, it was Yadong who won by technical decision as the fight went to the scorecards after the third round due to an accidental eye poke. Following UFC Seattle, here is what I think should be next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo.
Song Yadong
Song Yadong was beating Henry Cejudo but the ending to the fight took some of the shine away. Yadong looked like he was on the way to get a clear-cut win, but the eye poke took that away. Although he showed an interest in an immediate rematch, Dana White has shot that down.
Yadong is right near the title picture and a logical next fight is to face Umar Nurmagomedov. They were rumored to fight last year but it didn’t happen. The winner would likely get a title shot, while it’s a good test for both men to see if they are the No. 1 contender.
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo is now on a three-fight losing streak and his future in the sport is very much in doubt. Cejudo hasn’t won a fight since he returned from his retirement after defending his bantamweight belt. At UFC Seattle, the eye poke did damage him and Cejudo couldn’t continue, but the fight went to a technical decision and he lost.
If Cejudo does fight again, he will be in line for fun fights or legend fights. The most logical fight is to face Jose Aldo. They were supposed to fight years ago when Cejudo was the champ, and with both coming off losses, the time makes sense to make the fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC