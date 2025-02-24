Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong seemingly agree to rematch after UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong have seemingly agreed to a rematch after what went down at UFC Seattle last weekend.

In the main event of UFC Seattle, Song Yadong defeated Henry Cejudo via technical decision. It came after Henry was ruled unable to continue as a result of a nasty eye poke, which eventually led to the officials stepping in and putting a stop to proceedings.

Ever since then, many have been calling for the two to run it back in a high stakes rematch. Of course, UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem particularly convinced by the idea right now, but there’s always a chance he’ll change his mind.

In the following exchange on social media, both men reiterated their desire to get back in there and settle the score.