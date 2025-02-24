Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong seemingly agree to rematch after UFC Seattle

By Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong have seemingly agreed to a rematch after what went down at UFC Seattle last weekend.

Henry Cejudo, Song Yadong

In the main event of UFC Seattle, Song Yadong defeated Henry Cejudo via technical decision. It came after Henry was ruled unable to continue as a result of a nasty eye poke, which eventually led to the officials stepping in and putting a stop to proceedings.

Ever since then, many have been calling for the two to run it back in a high stakes rematch. Of course, UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem particularly convinced by the idea right now, but there’s always a chance he’ll change his mind.

In the following exchange on social media, both men reiterated their desire to get back in there and settle the score.

Bro, of course, I’m more than happy to have a rematch with you. The first three rounds were just my warm-up. My plan was to turn it up in the fourth round and KO you—you know that. Tell the UFC to set it up, I’m ready to sign the contract anytime.

— Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) February 24, 2025

Cejudo and Yadong agree to rematch

Cejudo: “Run it back @danawhite !!! @SongYadongLFG you told me you wanted a rematch. Your face at the end says it all. You know you didn’t defeat me. Learn how to close your fists and sign the damn contract!”

Yadong: “Bro, of course, I’m more than happy to have a rematch with you. The first three rounds were just my warm-up. My plan was to turn it up in the fourth round and KO you—you know that. Tell the UFC to set it up, I’m ready to sign the contract anytime.”

Do you want to see this happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

