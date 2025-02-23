UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Seattle results, including the main event between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

Cejudo (16-4 MMA), a former two-division UFC champion, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Triple C’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvilli respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Herny Cejudo had put together a six-fight winning streak which culminated in him capturing both the promotion’s flyweight title and bantamweight championship.

Meanwhile, Song Yadong (21-8-1 MMA) will also enter tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to former champ Petr Yan 11 months ago at UFC 299. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ had earned back-to-back wins over Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

Round one of the UFC Seattle main event begins and Henry Cejudo looks to close the distance early. Song Yadong connects with a low kick. ‘Triple C’ falls short with a straight right. Another low kick from Yadong. Cejudo counters with a right hand. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ with a low kick. Cejudo replies with a kick to the body. The former double champ misses with a knee up the middle. Yadong with a body shot and then a low kick. Henry Cejudo just misses with a high kick. Another chopping low kick from Song Yadong. Big shots in the pocket by both men. They trade low kicks. Cejudo looks for a single leg takedown, but it is not there. Yadong with a nice front kick up the middle. Cejudo with a kick of his own but it is caught and then Yadong tags him with a right. Another good punches from Song to close out the opening frame.

Round two of the UFC Seattle main event begins and Song Yadong goes to the body with a pair of kicks. He swings and misses with a left hook. Henry Cejudo with a low kick and then another. He charges in with a straight right that misses the mark. Another exchange of low kicks. Song with a pair of punches, but neither lands clean. A good jab from Yadong. Cejudo answers with a low kick and then another. Yadong replies with a low kick of his own. Good left hands from both fighters. ‘Triple C’ goes to the body with a kick. He shoots for a takedown, but Song sprawls and avoids. Yadong with a body kick. He slips and then Henry Cejudo cracks him with a good 1-2. Another good exchange of punches in the pocket. ‘Triple C’ with a nice jab and then a good hook. He lands another solid 1-2. Song Yadong shoots for a takedown but it is not there. The bantamweights trade jabs. Cejudo lands another. Yadong with an uppercut. Good lefts from both men. Cejudo lands another to close out round two.

The third round of the UFC Seattle main event begins and Henry Cejudo lands a jab. Song Yadong answers with a shot to the body. Cejudo with a good left and then another. Yadong replies with one of his own. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ with a solid jab up the middle. ‘Triple C’ is pressuring now. He attempts a flying knee. That fails to connect. Another good left from the former champion. Yadong with a body kick but it is blocked. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. Yadong with a front kick. It hits Cejudo low, and we have a break in the action. We restart and both men connect with some big shots. Yadong with a knee that appears to connect. A big right hand for Henry Cejudo. He rips the body of his opponent with a left hand. Another foul from Song Yadong, this time an eye poke. The referee gives him a warning. Cejudo wants a point to be deducted. He doesn’t get his wish but makes sure to take the allotted time. Song Yadong comes out swinging upon restart. Cejudo avoiding shots and looks like he just wants to get out of this round.

The fourth round of the UFC Seattle headliner begins and the referee calls a stop to the fight because Henry Cejudo can’t see.

Official UFC Seattle Results: Song Yadong def. Henry Cejudo via technical decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his victory over Cejudo this evening in Washington?