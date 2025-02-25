Jonathan Haggerty shows vast improvements at ONE 171: Qatar 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty turned over a new leaf at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jonathan Haggerty

“The General” out-struck #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at Lusail Sports Arena, earning the unanimous decision on Thursday, February 20, to put his dark days behind him.

Coming up against a decorated K-1 Champion in Wei, the British striker had to adjust his usual fast-paced approach.  

After all, his roaring ways cost him the bantamweight Muay Thai crown last September at ONE 168 versus Superlek Kiatmoo9.  

So, Haggerty was out to show his improved composure. Slow and steady wins the race, and the 28-year-old believes his patient style paid dividends.  

“I just didn’t want to get knocked out for 49 seconds again. I learned from my mistakes. Me and my coach, my team, went back to the drawing board,” Haggerty said.  

“We just didn’t want to rush in, we had to take our time and get the game plan right. Just take our time really and have a great fight.” 

Chatri Sityodtong impressed by Jonathan Haggerty’s courageous comeback win at ONE 171: Qatar

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty impressed many fans with his five-round showcase at ONE 171: Qatar. But none were more wowed than ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. 

Haggerty’s eagerness to prove a point following his prior defeat saw him on the losing end of the scorecards in round one.  

But Sityodtong revealed he was taken aback by the Brit’s ability to adapt and overcome versus Wei Rui, using his championship mindset to defeat one of the greatest kickboxers alive. 

“Jon lost the first round but won four rounds in a row. After the first round, I was sitting with Renzo Gracie next to me. We said, ‘Man, Jon’s gonna get knocked out because Wei Rui looked so scary in that first round,’” Sityodtong said. 

“And then suddenly, Jon elevated his game. He picked it up, but that’s what champions do.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship

Related

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier

Dricus du Plessis praises Roberto Soldic after KO win at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio and four others bag $50K bonuses at ONE 171

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 21, 2025

ONE 171: Qatar returned to the Middle East packing a punch as Joshua Pacio and four other fighters walked away with big wins and even bigger paydays.  

Roberto Soldic
Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic levitates Turkish opponent with terrifying knockout at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 21, 2025

Welterweight knockout artist Roberto Soldic had a momentous return to form at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Roberto Soldic, ONE Championship, ONE 171, MMA
Roberto Soldic

WATCH | Robert Soldic scores early KO of the Year contender in ONE Championship

BJ Penn Staff - February 20, 2025

Roberto Soldic delivered an early frontrunner for 2025’s Knockout of the Year honours at Thursday’s ONE Champions 171 in Doha Qatar.

jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty insists Superlek would be in for "long night" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 19, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes there’s still more to come of his rivalry with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the future.  

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio

Three fights at ONE 171: Qatar that fans shouldn't miss 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 19, 2025
Bibiano Fernandes
Kevin Belingon

Bibiano Fernandes opens up on love of coaching ahead of retirement bout at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 18, 2025

Martial arts doesn’t end at ONE 171: Qatar for former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.   

Wei Rui
ONE Championship

Wei Rui confident he can dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 18, 2025

Chinese megastar Wei Rui can see gold on the horizon at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock expects "firefight" with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock is ready to make an impact when he returns to action at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jarred Brooks
Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks wants to put his rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed at ONE 171: Qatar. Furthermore, he wants to do it as quickly as possible.  