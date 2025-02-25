Jonathan Haggerty shows vast improvements at ONE 171: Qatar 

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty turned over a new leaf at ONE 171: Qatar.

“The General” out-struck #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at Lusail Sports Arena, earning the unanimous decision on Thursday, February 20, to put his dark days behind him.

Coming up against a decorated K-1 Champion in Wei, the British striker had to adjust his usual fast-paced approach.

After all, his roaring ways cost him the bantamweight Muay Thai crown last September at ONE 168 versus Superlek Kiatmoo9.

So, Haggerty was out to show his improved composure. Slow and steady wins the race, and the 28-year-old believes his patient style paid dividends.

“I just didn’t want to get knocked out for 49 seconds again. I learned from my mistakes. Me and my coach, my team, went back to the drawing board,” Haggerty said.

“We just didn’t want to rush in, we had to take our time and get the game plan right. Just take our time really and have a great fight.”