Jonathan Haggerty shows vast improvements at ONE 171: Qatar
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty turned over a new leaf at ONE 171: Qatar.
“The General” out-struck #1-ranked contender Wei Rui at Lusail Sports Arena, earning the unanimous decision on Thursday, February 20, to put his dark days behind him.
Coming up against a decorated K-1 Champion in Wei, the British striker had to adjust his usual fast-paced approach.
After all, his roaring ways cost him the bantamweight Muay Thai crown last September at ONE 168 versus Superlek Kiatmoo9.
So, Haggerty was out to show his improved composure. Slow and steady wins the race, and the 28-year-old believes his patient style paid dividends.
“I just didn’t want to get knocked out for 49 seconds again. I learned from my mistakes. Me and my coach, my team, went back to the drawing board,” Haggerty said.
“We just didn’t want to rush in, we had to take our time and get the game plan right. Just take our time really and have a great fight.”
Chatri Sityodtong impressed by Jonathan Haggerty’s courageous comeback win at ONE 171: Qatar
ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty impressed many fans with his five-round showcase at ONE 171: Qatar. But none were more wowed than ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Haggerty’s eagerness to prove a point following his prior defeat saw him on the losing end of the scorecards in round one.
But Sityodtong revealed he was taken aback by the Brit’s ability to adapt and overcome versus Wei Rui, using his championship mindset to defeat one of the greatest kickboxers alive.
“Jon lost the first round but won four rounds in a row. After the first round, I was sitting with Renzo Gracie next to me. We said, ‘Man, Jon’s gonna get knocked out because Wei Rui looked so scary in that first round,’” Sityodtong said.
“And then suddenly, Jon elevated his game. He picked it up, but that’s what champions do.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship