Henry Cejudo would “rather get into stripping than do BKFC”

Henry Cejudo would rather align his path to being something akin to an Only Fans content creator rather than to sign up to compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

This was touched on by the former two division UFC champion during a conversation with former UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, co-hosts Usman and Cejudo were recapping some of the big happenings in the fight world from the first weekend of October.

This included BKFC 82 which transpired on October 4th and saw Mike Perry beat Jeremy Stephens to remain the King of Violence while Christine Ferea bested Jessica Borga to become the inaugural Queen of Violence.

After Usman finished talking about how it’s an almost guarantee to break your hands partaking in something like bare knuckle boxing, Cejudo said,

“That’s a f**** sport where I’m just like Jesus, bro, last resort. I’d rather get into stripping than do BKFC, bro. On my life… If all these female UFC fighters can do it, why can’t I do it?”

Henry Cejudo is booked for UFC 323 but it may be his last

Henry Cejudo will compete in mixed martial arts one more time in 2025 but as his next contest will close out the year for the company’s pay-per-view schedule, it may also see Cejudo close the book on his competitive MMA endeavours. This thought is tied to comments he made shortly after his setback with Song Yadong in February. Cejudo suffered eye injury complications that had him worried about his long term health situation after the bout.

At the NCAA finals in an interaction with US president Donald Trump, the former Olympic gold medalist seemed to put a timeline on things as Cejudo mentioned that he had one more in him and is calling it. If that’s still in line with how ‘Triple C’ feels about things, that means rising star Payton Talbott will be his final dance partner. That bantamweight bout is set for December 6th on a card that will see the titles he previously held both being defended.

Merab Dvalishvili defends bantamweight fold in a rematch with Petr Yan while Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight crown against the surging Joshua Van.

Cejudo has also retired from MMA previously after defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz in May 2020. So even if he does decided to hang up the gloves to close out 2025, there has already been some precedent set by Cejudo that he is willing to get back to action after announcing his swan song.