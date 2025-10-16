Henry Cejudo would “rather get into stripping than do BKFC”

By Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo would rather align his path to being something akin to an Only Fans content creator rather than to sign up to compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

This was touched on by the former two division UFC champion during a conversation with former UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman. During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, co-hosts Usman and Cejudo were recapping some of the big happenings in the fight world from the first weekend of October.

This included BKFC 82 which transpired on October 4th and saw Mike Perry beat Jeremy Stephens to remain the King of Violence while Christine Ferea bested Jessica Borga to become the inaugural Queen of Violence.

After Usman finished talking about how it’s an almost guarantee to break your hands partaking in something like bare knuckle boxing, Cejudo said,

“That’s a f**** sport where I’m just like Jesus, bro, last resort. I’d rather get into stripping than do BKFC, bro. On my life… If all these female UFC fighters can do it, why can’t I do it?”

Henry Cejudo is booked for UFC 323 but it may be his last

Henry Cejudo will compete in mixed martial arts one more time in 2025 but as his next contest will close out the year for the company’s pay-per-view schedule, it may also see Cejudo close the book on his competitive MMA endeavours. This thought is tied to comments he made shortly after his setback with Song Yadong in February. Cejudo suffered eye injury complications that had him worried about his long term health situation after the bout.

At the NCAA finals in an interaction with US president Donald Trump, the former Olympic gold medalist seemed to put a timeline on things as Cejudo mentioned that he had one more in him and is calling it. If that’s still in line with how ‘Triple C’ feels about things, that means rising star Payton Talbott will be his final dance partner. That bantamweight bout is set for December 6th on a card that will see the titles he previously held both being defended.

Merab Dvalishvili defends bantamweight fold in a rematch with Petr Yan while Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight crown against the surging Joshua Van.

Cejudo has also retired from MMA previously after defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz in May 2020. So even if he does decided to hang up the gloves to close out 2025, there has already been some precedent set by Cejudo that he is willing to get back to action after announcing his swan song.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev face off just minutes before their fight at UFC 320

'He'd quit!'...Alex Pereira scoffs at Magomed Ankalaev's injured rib he suffered weeks before UFC 320 revenge

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025
Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant eager to be the 'bad guy' against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: 'I'm looking to knock him out'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Davey Grant is excited to go into enemy territory on Saturday at UFC Vancouver.

Georges St. Pierre
UFC

Georges St. Pierre's advice to Aiemann Zahabi for Marlon Vera bout at UFC Vancouver

Dylan Bowker - October 15, 2025

Georges St. Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history and continues to provide advice to Aiemann Zahabi as he continues his own UFC career.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev alleges Sean Strickland brought a gun to the gym as UFC feud kicked off

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev made some wild accusations against Sean Strickland stemming from their past training sessions.

Valter Walker poses on the scale at the UFC Rio official weigh-in
Valter Walker

Valter Walker's return added to UFC 321 after days' notice fight cancelation at UFC Rio

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC heavyweight star Valter Walker didn’t have to wait long for his next Octagon assignment after his fight was scratched from UFC Rio last weekend.

Sean Brady

Sean Brady defends accepting Michael Morales fight at UFC 322 instead of waiting for title shot

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025
Tai Tuivasa
UFC

Tai Tuivasa planning for UFC comeback in 2026 after having his 'lil break'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Tai Tuivasa is planning on making a comeback in 2026.

Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions
Petr Yan

Popular UFC analyst dismisses Petr Yan's chances against Merab Dvalishvili in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

One well-known UFC analyst and coach isn’t convinced that Petr Yan can find an answer against Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White admits his opinion has changed on current UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

Dana White has warmed up to a reigning UFC champion, who is on the verge of history.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC entrance
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Khazmat Chimaev teases risky game plan if he gets Alex Pereira fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

If Khamzat Chimaev gets to share the Octagon with Alex Pereira, he might just tempt fate.