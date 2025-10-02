“It’d be cool to see the underdog [Jeremy Stephens] [win]” vs. Mike Perry, says Queen of Violence hopeful

Mike Perry defends his King of Violence crown against Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of BKFC 82, and one of the fighters vying for the Queen of Violence crown has weighed in on that headlining bout.

Jessica Borga battles Christine Ferea at BKFC 82 for the Queen of Violence championship. This October 4th catchweight affair is a hugely compelling, champ vs. champ clash and is part of BKFC’s first foray into New Jersey. Borga appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker once again and covered several subjects related to her QOV pursuit, but she also touched on the King of Violence title fight.

When offering up her thoughts on the Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens fight that is set to top the marquee this Saturday in Newark, Borga said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, definitely. He’s definitely, you know, Jeremy Stephens is quite a bit smaller than [Mike] Perry [laughs]. So, I’m interested about that fight though. I really am. I like Stephens a lot. So, I like the way his fighting is. It’d be cool to see the underdog [win].”

BKFC 82 is “the biggest one yet,” and Borga intends to show out

The intriguing contests do not stop there, as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will also be promoting the bare knuckle boxing debut of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

‘The Answer’ will do battle with Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82 in the coming days, and when commenting on being part of such a stacked, intriguing event this weekend, Borga stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],