‘He’d quit!’…Alex Pereira scoffs at Magomed Ankalaev’s injured rib he suffered weeks before UFC 320 revenge

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t buying what Magomed Ankalaev is selling in the weeks after UFC 320.

Alex Pereira got his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 320 main event earlier this month. Just months after Ankalaev handed Pereira his first light heavyweight defeat, Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in under two minutes in their highly anticipated rematch.

Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight throne brutally over Ankalaev. And is now firmly in the driver’s seat as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Shortly after UFC 320, Ankalaev and his team revealed that his pre-fight camp for the Pereira rematch was a disaster, due to a broken rib suffered in training.

Pereira isn’t letting Ankalaev’s post-fight excuses go unnoticed.

Alex Pereira dismisses Magomed Ankalaev’s injury claims after UFC 320 beatdown

During a recent appearance on the Connect Cast podcast, Pereira reacted to Ankalaev’s post-UFC 320 comments.

“I’ve always been injured. And injuries, it’s all the same,” Pereira began.

“Now Ankalaev is talking about a broken rib or whatever he had. If you saw my injuries right now, fighting him today, he’d feel like s—. He wouldn’t even come back to fight again, he’d be like ‘D—, what am I even doing in this organization?’. He’d quit!

“I’m not even gonna say anything. I’ll bet him though, I’ll show you my medical results, what I’ve got versus what you’ve got. I doubt this guy has dealt with the things I’ve dealt with.”

Ankalaev likely won’t be Pereira’s next opponent for a potential trilogy between the two top light heavyweights. He’ll have to win at least one fight before making a case for a third showdown, but Pereira has also teased a move to heavyweight to challenge the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Tensions were high ahead of UFC 320, and it appears things between Pereira and Ankalaev haven’t cooled down since their rematch.