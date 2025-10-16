‘He’d quit!’…Alex Pereira scoffs at Magomed Ankalaev’s injured rib he suffered weeks before UFC 320 revenge

By Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev face off just minutes before their fight at UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t buying what Magomed Ankalaev is selling in the weeks after UFC 320.

Alex Pereira got his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 320 main event earlier this month. Just months after Ankalaev handed Pereira his first light heavyweight defeat, Pereira knocked out Ankalaev in under two minutes in their highly anticipated rematch.

Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight throne brutally over Ankalaev. And is now firmly in the driver’s seat as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Shortly after UFC 320, Ankalaev and his team revealed that his pre-fight camp for the Pereira rematch was a disaster, due to a broken rib suffered in training.

Pereira isn’t letting Ankalaev’s post-fight excuses go unnoticed.

Alex Pereira dismisses Magomed Ankalaev’s injury claims after UFC 320 beatdown

During a recent appearance on the Connect Cast podcast, Pereira reacted to Ankalaev’s post-UFC 320 comments.

“I’ve always been injured. And injuries, it’s all the same,” Pereira began.

“Now Ankalaev is talking about a broken rib or whatever he had. If you saw my injuries right now, fighting him today, he’d feel like s—. He wouldn’t even come back to fight again, he’d be like ‘D—, what am I even doing in this organization?’. He’d quit!

“I’m not even gonna say anything. I’ll bet him though, I’ll show you my medical results, what I’ve got versus what you’ve got. I doubt this guy has dealt with the things I’ve dealt with.”

Ankalaev likely won’t be Pereira’s next opponent for a potential trilogy between the two top light heavyweights. He’ll have to win at least one fight before making a case for a third showdown, but Pereira has also teased a move to heavyweight to challenge the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones.

Tensions were high ahead of UFC 320, and it appears things between Pereira and Ankalaev haven’t cooled down since their rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC Videos

Related

Davey Grant

Davey Grant eager to be the 'bad guy' against Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: 'I'm looking to knock him out'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev alleges Sean Strickland brought a gun to the gym as UFC feud kicked off

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev made some wild accusations against Sean Strickland stemming from their past training sessions.

Valter Walker poses on the scale at the UFC Rio official weigh-in
Valter Walker

Valter Walker's return added to UFC 321 after days' notice fight cancelation at UFC Rio

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC heavyweight star Valter Walker didn’t have to wait long for his next Octagon assignment after his fight was scratched from UFC Rio last weekend.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady defends accepting Michael Morales fight at UFC 322 instead of waiting for title shot

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady defended fighting the unbeaten Michael Morales in a risky fight for his title pursuit.

Tai Tuivasa
UFC

Tai Tuivasa planning for UFC comeback in 2026 after having his 'lil break'

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2025

Tai Tuivasa is planning on making a comeback in 2026.

Petr Yan UFC fighter introductions

Popular UFC analyst dismisses Petr Yan's chances against Merab Dvalishvili in rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White admits his opinion has changed on current UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

Dana White has warmed up to a reigning UFC champion, who is on the verge of history.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC entrance
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Khazmat Chimaev teases risky game plan if he gets Alex Pereira fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025

If Khamzat Chimaev gets to share the Octagon with Alex Pereira, he might just tempt fate.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC
Dana White

Dana White opts against discussing Conor McGregor's 18-month suspension

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White didn’t go into much detail when asked about Conor McGregor’s 18-month suspension recently.

Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober has rediscovered his love for MMA ahead of UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC veteran Drew Dober has found his love for mixed martial arts again ahead of his fight against Kyle Prepolec this weekend.