Undefeated Willie van Rooyen signs with ONE Championship, faces Avazbek Kholmirzaev at ONE Fight Night 37

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2025
Willie Van Rooyen

South African MMA sensation Willie van Rooyen brings his perfect record into ONE Championship’s global spotlight. The undefeated fighter faces his toughest challenge immediately against a dangerous Uzbek finisher.

Van Rooyen meets Avazbek Kholmirzaev in a flyweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 37 on Friday, November 7, broadcasting live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 23-year-old newcomer joins an increasingly stacked card featuring multiple high-stakes matchups across various disciplines.

The Pretoria native established himself as one of Africa’s most exciting young talents since turning professional in 2023. His 7-0 record showcases a well-rounded skill set built on world-class kickboxing fundamentals that translate dangerously into MMA competition.

Van Rooyen enters ONE riding momentum from four consecutive stoppage victories. His most impressive performances came in 2025 when he captured the EFC Flyweight Title in just 37 seconds via devastating straight right hand. Three months later, he successfully defended that championship by submitting his opponent with a rear-naked choke.

The A-Team Stars product under coach Nico Mothata possesses finishing instincts that keep fights out of the judges’ hands. His combination of striking and submission skills create problems wherever the battle goes. But that outstanding ability faces immediate testing against Kholmirzaev’s relentless pressure.

Kholmirzaev made his name through spectacular performances in the ONE Friday Fights series. Moreover, the Uzbek kicked off his promotional run in February 2024 with three consecutive highlight-reel finishes that announced his arrival among flyweight’s elite prospects.

A tough decision loss in September 2024 temporarily slowed his momentum. But he responded by securing three more stoppage victories before earning the biggest win of his career. His dominant unanimous decision over former two-time DEEP Flyweight Champion Tatsumitsu Wada this past July secured his six-figure contract and main roster spot.

Willie van Rooyen tests skills against proven finisher

Avazbek Kholmirzaev brings a 13-2 record into his U.S. primetime debut. The 24-year-old possesses a jaw-dropping 92 percent finishing rate that makes him one of the division’s most dangerous young fighters.

Willie van Rooyen’s promotional debut carries enormous implications for both prospects seeking to establish themselves among flyweight’s elite. The battle of unbeaten versus proven finisher creates fascinating stylistic questions about which path leads to championship gold.

Van Rooyen’s kickboxing foundation provides advantages in striking exchanges. His crisp combinations and finishing power demonstrated against African competition now face elevation testing against international-level opposition. The South African must prove his skills translate against ONE’s deeper talent pool.

Kholmirzaev’s experience navigating ONE’s weekly grinder provides crucial advantages. He understands the organizational expectations and competition level that await newcomers. His journey from Friday Fights obscurity to main roster contract validates his championship potential.

Both fighters possess the finishing instincts that guarantee fireworks when they collide. Van Rooyen’s preference for early stoppages meets Kholmirzaev’s relentless pressure in what should produce explosive action from the opening bell.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

