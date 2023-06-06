Henry Cejudo shares his take on how we can make MMA judges not suck

Henry Cejudo is sharing his take on how we can make MMA judges not suck.

The main focus of Cejudo’s most recent commentary is the fight which occurred between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

It was just this past Saturday, June 3rd at UFC Vegas 74 that Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) faced Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) in the flyweight main event. The result was a much-disputed split decision loss for ‘Don’t Blink’.

Cejudo, taking to ‘Twitter‘ spoke about judging, sharing the following comment, along with a video:

In the video, Henry Cejudo, who didn’t hold back, while also promoting ‘Jimmy Bars’, said:

“So guys, let’s talk about judging. That’s right. I’m talking about all you bald headed fat people who have never fought before who are actually judging fights. Robbery upon robbery, robbery upon robbery, close fights, people giving a fifth round to somebody who… I don’t know how it is that he actually won it…”

Continuing Cejudo said:

“Should we have an open scorecard…I actually like that. I actually do believe that the UFC should actually change it….into an actual scorecard. Where is says ‘Hey man, you lost’ or that was blue corners or that was red corners round. And the last thing we want to do is turn the sport of mixed martial arts into boxing.”

As for who ‘Triple C’ thought should have been victorious at UFC Vegas 74:

“And I know both of these guys, but if I literally had to say, who was it that actually won? I’m going to have to say this man right here ….(circling Kai Kara-France). I mean to significant strikes, to the most precise punches, that were actually landed, actually came from Kai Kara-France. I think they should have open scoring, but only for championship fights…or main events because this could change the game.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that it was Kai Kara-France who should have been declared the victor last Saturday? What do you think about Cejudo’s ideas on how to make judges ‘not suck’?

