Henry Cejudo shares his take on how we can make MMA judges not suck

By Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing his take on how we can make MMA judges not suck.

Henry Cejudo

The main focus of Cejudo’s most recent commentary is the fight which occurred between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

It was just this past Saturday, June 3rd at UFC Vegas 74 that Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) faced Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) in the flyweight main event. The result was a much-disputed split decision loss for ‘Don’t Blink’.

Cejudo, taking to ‘Twitter‘ spoke about judging, sharing the following comment, along with a video:

“How can we make judges NOT suck? I think open scoring for championship fights/main events could be a GAME CHANGER! Judges need to be held accountable. Powered by @jimmybars! Visit your local Walmart of visit hhtp://JimmyBars.com!”

In the video, Henry Cejudo, who didn’t hold back, while also promoting ‘Jimmy Bars’, said:

“So guys, let’s talk about judging. That’s right. I’m talking about all you bald headed fat people who have never fought before who are actually judging fights. Robbery upon robbery, robbery upon robbery, close fights, people giving a fifth round to somebody who… I don’t know how it is that he actually won it…”

Continuing Cejudo said:

“Should we have an open scorecard…I actually like that. I actually do believe that the UFC should actually change it….into an actual scorecard. Where is says ‘Hey man, you lost’ or that was blue corners or that was red corners round. And the last thing we want to do is turn the sport of mixed martial arts into boxing.”

As for who ‘Triple C’ thought should have been victorious at UFC Vegas 74:

“And I know both of these guys, but if I literally had to say, who was it that actually won? I’m going to have to say this man right here ….(circling Kai Kara-France). I mean to significant strikes, to the most precise punches, that were actually landed, actually came from Kai Kara-France. I think they should have open scoring, but only for championship fights…or main events because this could change the game.”

Concluding, Cejudo promoted ‘Jimmy Bars’.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that it was Kai Kara-France who should have been declared the victor last Saturday? What do you think about Cejudo’s ideas on how to make judges ‘not suck’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Johnny Munoz Jr.

Photo | Johnny Munoz shares physical damage from UFC Vegas 74 loss to Daniel Santos

Susan Cox - June 6, 2023
Jon Jones, Tyson Fury
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125, UFC 289
Dan Ige

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 125 with Beneil Dariush, Dan Ige, Kyle Nelson, and Jasmine Jasudavicius

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

The 125th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 289 in Vancouver this Saturday.

Colby Covington, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Colby Covington explains why he will never consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Colby Covington has explained why he can’t consider former roommate Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 produces 294k average viewers, less than half of Conor McGregor’s previous The Ultimate Fighter appearance

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

The premiere episode for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, averaged 294,000 viewers.

Paul Felder, Fight Island

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 289 commentary team duties

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023
Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

Dana White claims Michael Jordan is a “killer,” says Jordan would beat LeBron James in slap fight

Zain Bando - June 5, 2023

Dana White’s newfound obsession with “Power Slap,” the online reality television series launched by he and Lorenzo Fertitta in January, has taken on a life of its own.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

What's next for Amir Albazi and Kai Kara-France after UFC Vegas 74?

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 74, top-15 flyweights headlined the card as Amir Albazi took on Kai Kara-France.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping
UFC

Tony Ferguson pleads not guilty to DUI charge

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has pled not guilty to his DUI charge.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman set to make highly-anticipated return from injury at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2023

Chris Weidman will make the walk to the Octagon again.