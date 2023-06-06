Dana White says PFL is in a “tough position” after 10 fighters fail drug tests

UFC President Dana White thinks PFL is in a tough spot after 10 of their fighters recently failed drug tests.

The PFL kicked off its 2023 season in Las Vegas and after the events, many thought it was a success. However, just weeks later the drug tests came back and 10 fighters failed them and are out of the season, including last year’s winner, Rob Wilkinson, and UFC veterans Thiago Santos and Krzysztof Jotko.

“PFL has been notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters who competed in the two PFL 2023 Regular Season events this past April have been temporarily suspended until further review by the Commission,” the statement read about the failed drug tests. “PFL has a zero-tolerance policy related to the usage of banned substances and complies with the U.S. State Athletic Commission requirements. Further, as the PFL moves towards the highest level of testing and compliance in the sport, PFL is engaged with USADA on the implementation of its athlete anti-doping program.”

The news was also disappointing for the PFL which had to add several new fighters to its roster, and UFC president Dana White understands what they are going through.

“It’s a tough position to be in with their format. Like I said to you guys last time, I have no beef with the PFL, these guys have always been very professional. I don’t even know anybody over there, let alone dislike anybody over there. They’re in a tough spot, but that’s the business, this is the business we’re in,” Dana White said about PFL’s drug testing following UFC Vegas 74. “Especially when you’re just starting out, I know they’ve been here for a minute but still a young company. It’s like what just happened to me with Power Slap. Until you can get drug testing in the house, you’re gonna have problems, and it’s in your benefit to do it. I bet you they don’t go running back to Vegas anytime soon, that’s for sure.”

As Dana White says, he just went through this with several Power Slap athletes testing positive following the first event. But, he believes drug testing is good for the sport and PFL will learn from this incident.