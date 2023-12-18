Colby Covington calls for a fight with Stephen Thompson following UFC 296: “He’s had a lot to say about me”

By Susan Cox - December 18, 2023

Colby Covington has called for a fight with Stephen Thompson following UFC 296.

Colby Covington

It was Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs. Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in a welterweight title fight this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The result was a unanimous decision victory for Edwards, who will retain the UFC welterweight belt.

At the post-fight press conference, Covington spoke about his defeat saying:

“I thought the third, fourth and fifth rounds were mine. The fifth was mine, easily. Fourth, I thought was mine, too, and I thought I did enough in the third. He didn’t put any damage on me. He got a couple of low kicks, but then I started checking them at the end. So, I thought I had the win and did enough.”

Continuing, Colby Covington relayed:

“The judges never favor me. They hate me because I support (Donald) Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so … it is what it is. Life goes on.”

As for what is next for the 35-year-old, he’s called out Stephen Thompson next.

Concluding ‘Chaos’ spoke about wanting to get in the cage with Thompson:

“There’s a guy that’s been talking a lot of sh*t to me in the media, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Everyone thinks he’s a nice guy, be he’s had a lot to say about me. So, I’d love to say that to me in the Octagon…”

“He’s always got things to say to you guys in the media, but when I see him, he keeps his head down the whole time…I’d love to see him sometime next year, two guys that have never fought that have been at the top of the division for years.”

Thompson (17-7 MMA) also was on the UFC 296 card, meeting Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA) in a welterweight bout. Like Covington, Thompson lost to the undefeated ‘Nomad’.

Would you like to see a Colby Covington vs. Stephen Thompson match-up in the new year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

