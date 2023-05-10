search

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

By Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Henry Cejudo is reacting to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC

Last Saturday, May 6th, saw Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus to enter into a title fight with Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA). The bantamweight main event at UFC 288 did not end in favor of ‘Triple C’, for it was Sterling who was the victor via way of split-decision.

While there was some controversy concerning Cejudo’s loss last weekend, with some believing the judges got it wrong, fans and fighters weighed in on the outcome.

Alexander Volkanovski, on his YouTube channel weighed in saying:

“We weren’t surprised that Sterling got that decision. Definitely no robbery or anything like that.”

Israel Adesanya made his prediction even before the fight got started, commenting on his YouTube channel:

“I’m gonna pick ‘Aljo’ because I don’t like Henry. See, I don’t have to make no bulls**t up and try to justify it. I’ll just say I don’t like the munchkin, I don’t like Henry Cejudo. Yeah, I said your name. Little f**king b**ch.”

Well, Henry Cejudo seems unconcerned about what others think, and is indulging in self praise, even with his most recent loss, stating (h/t MMANews):

“I’m actually flattered that guys like Conor – I know Conor and Izzy and Volk, they’re probably f**king (cheering). But as much as I can give it, I can take it too. And I appreciate it, cause they’re watching. You know what I’m saying? I really can take it. I don’t take any of that s**t personally, anything from nobody. I’ve done my s**t, I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished. Six title defenses, nine title defenses, it doesn’t f**king matter. I like my resume better.”

And with that resume, Cejudo is making it clear he is not going anywhere, certainly not retiring again, at least not yet.

Cejudo, 36, took less than 48 hours to call out a new opponent on ‘Instagram’:

“This s*** is far from over! @danawhite I want @merab.dvalishvili head on a plate! #ufcboston”

It seems Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is accepting the callout from Henry Cejudo and now it’s up to the UFC to make it happen.

What do you think of Henry Cejudo’s comments advising he has the better resume? Would you like to see Cejudo vs Dvalishvili this summer in Boston?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

