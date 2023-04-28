Henry Cejudo plans to go after “Alexander the Average” after disposing of “Aljizzlain Sterling” and “Ronald MethDonald”

Henry Cejudo has laid out his plans for the future following his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 next weekend.

Next Saturday night in Newark, Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon. In doing so, he will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship that he never lost.

It’s been three years since we’ve seen ‘Triple C’ compete inside the cage. At the time, he’d been on quite the run, becoming a two-weight world champion in the promotion. Now, he’ll finally get the chance to get his hands on Sterling – which he’s been hoping to do for over two years now.

The Olympian has teased the idea of going up to featherweight in pursuit of a third belt in the past. Now, it seems as if that’s exactly what he’s shooting for post-UFC 288.

“‘Aljizzlain’ Sterling! Stay tuned. Your time is running out. May 6 is right around the corner. Go out and get your thong ready, your nice little dress ready, because I’m taking you out first!” Cejudo said. “And then I’m going after ‘Ronald MethDonald,’ that’s right! Sean O’Malley, he’s next! That dirty Q-tip. And then after that, the real goal. Once I get done with you two tuneups, I’m going after ‘Alexander the Average!’

Cejudo sets out his plan

“I want him. I do respect what he’s doing. I do respect what he’s done. But he’s stopping me from making history,” Cejudo continued. “I am the ‘Triple C.’ I’m looking to become ‘C4.’ … When that time comes, you will see a different version… I am faster, I am knowledgable, I have the tools to take you out! Continue to keep babysitting that belt, because that belt will be mine, sucker!”

Quotes via MMA News

