Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

By Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo could be returning to the Octagon in January, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Henry Cejudo

Cejudo hasn’t fought since May when he suffered a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in his return to the Octagon. He was then booked to fight Marlon Vera in August, but ‘Triple C’ suffered an injury and was forced to pull out.

Since then, there hasn’t been much talk about when Henry Cejudo will fight again. However, speaking to The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January.

“First of all, I like Merab, great guy, great fighter, one of the best fighters in the world. I truly believe so. Him and Henry were offered December, I don’t think it’s going to happen, now the offer is in January,” Abdelaziz said about Henry Cejudo to The Schmo. “Henry agreed, of course, because he knows Merab is the guy to beat to fight for the title. We are going to see. Merab, he’s out there, maybe he wants something different, he earned what he asked for. I can’t say he doesn’t deserve it because he has been on a great winning streak. But, at the end of the day, Henry said yes and we are waiting on Merab. Merab can say yes, he can say no, it’s up to him.”

Prior to Ali Abdelaziz’s comments, Henry Cejudo posted a message on social media that he would likely return at UFC 297 on Jan. 20 which is targeted for Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Merab Dvalishvili will accept the fight against Henry Cejudo in Toronto on Jan. 20. But, if it does happen, it would be a big addition to the pay-per-view and would cement the next title contender assuming Sean O’Malley fights Marlon Vera next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

