Former UFC champion thinks Dricus du Plessis would beat Alex Pereira in super fight: ‘I’ll definitely put my money on DDP’

Henry Cejudo Puts His Money on DDP over Poatan

During a recent episode of “Pound for Pound w/Kamaru and Henry,” former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo shared his belief that Dricus du Plessis’ fighting style would cause Alex Pereira some problems.

“If he does get past through a guy like Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira does get past through Ankalaev, you got to set both of these guys up,” Cejudo said. “If you’re asking me now, Kamaru, if we do see a matchup between DDP and Alex Pereira, even though I do believe that Pereira’s gonna beat Ankalaev, I’ll definitely put my money on DDP.

“I think DDP stylistically is a problem, dude. I know DDP’s gonna go in there and f*cking wrestle. I think with the grappling, I think that can be very problematic.”

Cejudo admitted that du Plessis would have to be wary of Pereira’s counter striking. He said that DDP’s strikes look sloppy at times, and that could leave the door open for “Poatan” to land something devastating.

Before one can look at Pereira vs. du Plessis as a realistic fight, the reigning 205-pound king has business to settle first. Pereira is scheduled to put his gold at stake against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8th. It’ll be a stern test for Pereira in the grappling department.

