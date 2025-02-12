Paddy Pimblett wants in on UFC 314 card in Miami: ‘That’s the plan if I can get it’
Paddy Pimblett is the latest fighter to throw his name in the hat for a potential spot on the UFC 314 card.
The event is scheduled to take place inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12th. Many rumors have been swirling regarding potential matchups for the card. Rising UFC star Bo Nickal even claimed he had been hearing the planned main event is a featherweight title rematch between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC has not announced a headliner at this time.
Pimblett is intrigued by the idea of fighting in Miami and he wants in on the UFC 314 show.
Paddy Pimblett Interested in Fighting on UFC 314 Card
During a recent appearance on “Blood Red,” Paddy Pimblett expressed his desire to be featured on the UFC 314 event this spring.
“I’m open to fight on [UFC] 314, Miami,” Pimblett said. “Never been to Miami, so I’m hoping to fight on that. That’s my plan.”
Not only is Pimblett targeting a bout in Miami, he also sees himself fighting in Abu Dhabi this fall if the UFC brass allows him to.
“That’s what I want,” Pimblett continued. “I want to fight in Miami, then Abu Dhabi in October. That’s the plan if I can get it like I hope I can.”
If 2025 ends up being a successful year for “The Baddy” inside the Octagon, he thinks a title shot in 2026 is possible.
“Beat this opponent, top eight opponent, beat someone in like the top four, top five, then fight for the belt,” Pimblett said. “Islam might be gone by then, lad. He might have retired. We’ll see what happens.”
Pimblett has yet to be beaten under the UFC banner. He hasn’t suffered a loss since September 2018. Since that defeat, Pimblett has put together an eight-fight winning streak. He currently sits at the number 12 spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.
