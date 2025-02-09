Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Is Next, Not Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is preparing for his next 205-pound title defense against Magomed Ankalaev, which is scheduled for March 8th. If he gets past Ankalaev, don’t expect him to meet Dricus du Plessis next. That’s because Khamzat Chimaev has made a clear case for the next middleweight title fight.

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, du Plessis showed respect for Pereira, but said Chimaev has to be his next challenger (via MMAJunkie).

“I have the world of respect for Alex Pereira. I think he’s the world’s pound-for-pound best,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference. “I have the most respect for what he’s done in such a short period of time in the UFC, to come from another sport and what he’s done there.

“So yes, I want to share the octagon with that man. I want to beat that guy. I’ve beaten Adesanya, who’s beaten him. I know I can beat him at 205 (pounds), 100 percent. But Khamzat is next. Khamzat is next.”

Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round of their October 2024 showdown. Whittaker’s bottom teeth were pushed in, causing great pain and forcing an immediate tap out from a face crank.