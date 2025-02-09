Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

By Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

After another successful title defense at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis is looking at what’s next, and it isn’t Alex Pereira despite his post-fight tease.

Dricus du Plessis

Du Plessis shared the Octagon with Sean Strickland a second time this past Saturday. The two headlined UFC 312 inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for “Stillknocks'” middleweight gold. While their first fight ended via split decision in a competitive five-round war, things played out quite differently in the rematch. Du Plessis was a step ahead of Strickland throughout the fight and busted his opponent’s nose pretty bad en route to a unanimous decision win.

During his post-fight interview, du Plessis teased a possible showdown with “Poatan,” but he knows the UFC light heavyweight champion isn’t next for him.

Dricus du Plessis Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Is Next, Not Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is preparing for his next 205-pound title defense against Magomed Ankalaev, which is scheduled for March 8th. If he gets past Ankalaev, don’t expect him to meet Dricus du Plessis next. That’s because Khamzat Chimaev has made a clear case for the next middleweight title fight.

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, du Plessis showed respect for Pereira, but said Chimaev has to be his next challenger (via MMAJunkie).

“I have the world of respect for Alex Pereira. I think he’s the world’s pound-for-pound best,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference. “I have the most respect for what he’s done in such a short period of time in the UFC, to come from another sport and what he’s done there.

“So yes, I want to share the octagon with that man. I want to beat that guy. I’ve beaten Adesanya, who’s beaten him. I know I can beat him at 205 (pounds), 100 percent. But Khamzat is next. Khamzat is next.”

Chimaev submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round of their October 2024 showdown. Whittaker’s bottom teeth were pushed in, causing great pain and forcing an immediate tap out from a face crank.

