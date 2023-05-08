search

Report | Hasbulla taken into custody and charged in Dagestan

By Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Hasbulla has reportedly been arrested in Dagestan.

Hasbulla

According to Red Corner MMA, Hasbulla and some of his friends were arrested in Dagestan for violating traffic laws. Dagetan’s Internal Affairs says that Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations, while Hasbulla and entourage claim they were celebrating their friend’s wedding.

The video was captured of Hasbulla and his entourage’s driving antics that led to them getting arrested and charged.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Hasbulla and his entourage will be spending any time in jail or what the punishment is for the charge. But, for now, they have all been charged and a court date will likely be set in the near future.

Hasbulla, meanwhile, signed with the UFC last year and claimed the deal was for him to fight in the Octagon. Yet, he hasn’t been booked to fight and has instead just been in attendance for several different UFC events. He also has merchandise for sale, showcasing his partnership with the Las Vegas-based promotion. Dana White has also been seen hanging out with ‘Mini Khabib’ in Las Vegas.

“The rumors are true,” ‘Mini Khabib’ posted. “I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc , @danawhite , @khabib_nurmagomedov , @sungurov_usa , @justinozuna and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality. All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.com and hasbulla.com.”

Although Hasbulla claims he signed a deal to fight in the UFC, at this time it seems unlikely he will actually compete but Dana White didn’t completely rule it out.

“Incredible,” White said to Barstool back in November of 2021. “I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance (he fights)? Yes.”

It remains uncertain if the Dagestani natives recent arrest will have an impact on his deal with the UFC.

What do you make of Hasbulla getting arrested?

