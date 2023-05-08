search

Colby Covington blasts Leon Edwards for turning down title fight in London: “The disrespect he has towards his own people is disgusting”

By Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Colby Covington has taken aim at Leon Edwards for delaying their title fight.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington

After Edwards defended his belt for the first time at UFC 286 in March, it was revealed that Covington would be next. At the time, no date was revealed but the plan was for them to fight at UFC 291 on July 22 in London, England. However, the Brit turned it down citing that he needed more time, which left Covington frustrated as he doesn’t understand why Edwards wouldn’t want to fight in his home country.

“That’s what Leon did to the people of the UK and London in specific. That’s disgusting. Those people, those fans over there in London, the most passionate, most diehard fans I’ve ever seen in my life, man. I respect those guys, have so much love for the fans in the UK and London. Man, those people are amazing,” Covington said to LowKick MMA. “The fact that Leon rejected a home date over there, and he thinks, oh, they’re not worthy of a pay-per-view, let them get a Fight Night. Oh, Leon, you think your people aren’t worthy of a f*****g main event, world championship, undisputed welterweight world title fight? You want them to have a Fight Night instead?

“Just the disrespect he has towards his own people is disgusting. It would be like me turning down a home date in Maralago, and I’m like, yeah, I’m not gonna be able to fight there,” Covington continued. “And I’m gonna have to call my friend Donald Trump and be like, Donald, I’m not gonna be able to fight on this home date and defend the land. Dude, he would probably never talk to me, he’d be like that’s a disgrace, you never do that, you fight for your country. The fact that Leon turned down a home date just shows he doesn’t care about the people of the UK.”

With Leon Edwards needing more time, it’s uncertain when the fight against Colby Covington will take place. But it for sure won’t be happening in London this July.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Jake Shields

Transgender MMA Fighter Mack Beggs accepts challenger from former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields: “We going to f**k you up”

Lewis Simpson - May 8, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev disputes Dana White’s claims that his hiatus from the UFC is due to personal reasons

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev says he is ready to fight. For months now, many fans have wondered when Chimaev will be fighting again as there has been no word on his next fight. He hasn’t fought since […]

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett responds to callout from UFC 288 winner Matt Frevola: “Probably the easiest route into the Top 15”

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has responded to the callout he received from UFC 288 winner Matt Frevola. It was this past Saturday, May 6th at UFC 288 that Matt Frevola (11-3 MMA) defeated Drew Dober (26-12 MMA) […]

Amanda Nunes
UFC 289

UFC 289 main card lineup announced for next month’s pay-per-view event in Vancouver

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023

The UFC 289 main card lineup has been announced for next month’s pay-per-view event in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ultimate Fighting Championship 289 that will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Rogers Arena […]

Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson thought Henry Cejudo had done enough to get the nod over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo had done enough to get the nod over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. It was this past Saturday, May 6th at UFC 288 which took place in the Prudential Center […]

Henry Cejudo shuts down talk of retirement, calls out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023
Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Matt Frevola at UFC 288: “I'm not ashamed of taking chances, chasing greatness”

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023

UFC lightweight Drew Dober has issued a short statement in the wake of his TKO defeat at the hands of Matt Frevola last weekend. On Saturday night, Drew Dober’s three-fight win streak came to an […]

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling shares bold prediction for upcoming title fight with Sean O'Malley: "I fold that man in half in one round"

Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has shared a bold prediction for his upcoming title fight with Sean O’Malley. Sterling (23-3 MMA) made UFC history last night in Newark, New Jersey, becoming the first men’s 135lbs […]

Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor, Coach MacDaddy, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to coaching jab from Conor McGregor: "Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample"

Jeffrey Walter - May 7, 2023

The war of insults between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor continued this evening with ‘Triple C’ getting in the latest jab. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA) have never seen eye to eye, thanks […]

Brandon Moreno, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to callout from UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno

Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo has responded after being called out by reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) returned to the Octagon for the first time in over three years in the […]