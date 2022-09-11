Report | Hasbulla Magomedov signs 5-year contract with the UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov has reportedly signed a 5-year contract with the UFC according to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin.

Hasbulla, also known as ‘mini Khabib’, was in attendance for last October’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi and made quite the impression.

The viral mixed martial arts sensation was seen in the cage with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shortly after Islam Makhachev had make quick work of Dan Hooker.

Hasbulla was also cageside to witness Petr Yan defeat Cory Sandhagen, and had the same luxury for viewing Glover Teixeira’s historic win over Jan Blachowicz.

UFC President Dana White spoke about meeting ‘mini Khabib’ during a previous interview with Bar Stool Sports.

“So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted.” White said. “I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f*cking crazy?!”

The UFC boss was then asked how his meeting with Hasbulla went and if there was any chance fight fans could see ‘mini Khabib’ inside of the Octagon?

“Incredible,” White said of the meeting. “I love the kid. Is there more than a zero percent chance? Yes.”

Today, MMA reporter Igor Lazorin took to social media and reported that Hasbulla has signed a five year contract with the UFC. While the contract doesn’t involve any Octagon appearances, it does suggest ‘mini Khabib’ will playing a part in promoting future UFC events.

“This is a blast from the face! Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

Hasbulla has been in the MMA headlines lately after engaging in a back and forth with Conor McGregor on Twitter. The Irishman threatened to “punt” mini-Khabib who responded by calling ‘Notorious’ a “bum”.

What do you think of the news that Hasbulla has signed a PR deal with the UFC?