Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov confirms UFC signing, fight incoming: “The rumors are true!”

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov will be fighting in the UFC after all.

The Russian social media influencer is well-known in the MMA community. While he’s seemingly beloved by many fans and fighters, he’s most known for his friendship with Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ and Magomedov have been close friends for a while.

Beyond that, the three-foot-four-inch tall social media star has become a fixture at UFC events over the last few years. Magomedov has had a meeting with promoter Dana White, who eventually signed him to a deal earlier this summer. At the time, it was reported that the contract would see the star at events, and have his own UFC-branded merchandise.

However, it appears that Hasbulla Magomedov will be doing more than promoting the UFC. The social media star announced on his Instagram that he will be fighting in the UFC. As of now, details are sparse as to his debut, but Magomedov stated it will be announced by the end of the year.

As far as his debut, the celebrity has been wanting a fight with Abdu Rozik for a while now. Like Magomedov, his rival is a Russian celebrity, mostly known for his height.

The 🐐 has signed! The UFC is not ready 😳😂 📸: Hasbulla Magomedov pic.twitter.com/nE1aae3vQa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 13, 2022

“The rumors are true.” wrote Magomedov on social media. “I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year. Thank you to @ufc , @danawhite, @khabib_nurmagomedov , @sungurov_usa, @justinozuna, and everyone who helped make this dream become a reality. All my fans will be able to buy a Hasbulla fight kit soon on UFC.com and hasbulla.com.”

The signing of Hasbulla Magomedov has already prompted a lot of fighter reactions on social media. For his part, former dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo joked that he would fight the influencer in his debut.

What do you think about this signing? Who do you want to see the social media star fight first?

