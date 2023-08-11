Dana White says Hasbulla has made “a bunch of money” working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys: “He’s made easily over a million bucks”

Dana White is sharing that Hasbulla has made ‘a bunch of money’ working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys.

Hasbulla, 21, has indeed made a name for himself as of late. The 1.02m high Hasbulla, who has dwarfism, is a Russian social media personality, who has over 9 million followers on Instagram. Making appearances in the MMA world with former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters, he has endeared himself to the MMA fan base.

The UFC actually signed Hasbulla to a five-year contract last year which included selling merchandise featuring his likeness and his persona as a character in EA Sports UFC 4.

In an appearance on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’, UFC President, Dana White, detailed just how lucrative Hasbulla’s deals have been (h/t MMANews):

“He’s a great kid. The Nelk Boys have actually – they didn’t blow him up, he was already blown up, they took really good care of him. When he came out here they took him on this tour and did a lot of really good s**t for him. But Hasbulla’s done really well, I mean we did a deal with him for the – the video game deal, we did a deal with him with T-shirts where he made a bunch of money. Just with us and the Nelk Boys he’s made easily over a million bucks, so yeah. He’s killing it.”

Dana White has also had an ongoing friendship with the ‘Nelk Boys’ who operate their own YouTube channel and entertainment company.

