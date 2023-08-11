Dana White says Hasbulla has made “a bunch of money” working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys: “He’s made easily over a million bucks”

By Susan Cox - August 11, 2023
Dana White is sharing that Hasbulla has made ‘a bunch of money’ working with the UFC and The Nelk Boys.

Dana White, Hasbulla, UFC, UFC 267

Hasbulla, 21, has indeed made a name for himself as of late. The 1.02m high Hasbulla, who has dwarfism, is a Russian social media personality, who has over 9 million followers on Instagram. Making appearances in the MMA world with former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters, he has endeared himself to the MMA fan base.

The UFC actually signed Hasbulla to a five-year contract last year which included selling merchandise featuring his likeness and his persona as a character in EA Sports UFC 4.

In an appearance on ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’, UFC President, Dana White, detailed just how lucrative Hasbulla’s deals have been (h/t MMANews):

“He’s a great kid. The Nelk Boys have actually – they didn’t blow him up, he was already blown up, they took really good care of him. When he came out here they took him on this tour and did a lot of really good s**t for him. But Hasbulla’s done really well, I mean we did a deal with him for the – the video game deal, we did a deal with him with T-shirts where he made a bunch of money. Just with us and the Nelk Boys he’s made easily over a million bucks, so yeah. He’s killing it.”

Dana White has also had an ongoing friendship with the ‘Nelk Boys’ who operate their own YouTube channel and entertainment company.

Are you a Hasbulla fan? Are you surprised that he’s pulling in over a million bucks?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Hasbulla UFC

Related

UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Weigh-in Resuts - Two Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
Jon Jones

Dana White touts UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time: “I don’t think people give him enough credit”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023

Dana White is touting UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time.

Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa, UFC Orlando, UFC
Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa discusses the heavy hands on UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “The first hit and I knew I was f**ked”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

Tai Tuivasa has spoken candidly about the explosive power he experienced when taking on Sergei Pavlovich in his last fight.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov announces move to heavyweight, will likely vacate the Bellator light heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

Vadim Nemkov has confirmed his desire to make the move up to heavyweight following a successful run at 205 pounds.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on the five greatest UFC fighters of all time: “Matt Hughes would have to make the list”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on who would be in the top five conversation for greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Coach claims Dricus Du Plessis may not receive a title shot after failing to step up against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023
Tyson Nam, UFC
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three fighters

Jeffrey Walter - August 10, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal open to transitioning to WWE as long as "the compensation makes sense"

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is open to becoming a pro wrestler for the WWE.

Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby believes he made a "statement" with first-round knockout over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Dustin Jacoby says his back was against the wall at UFC Nashville.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque details recovery from brain bleed ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight: "That was definitely unfortunate"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has discussed his return against Rafael dos Anjos.