Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will force Sean O’Malley into September showdown: “He’s going to do as Daddy Dana says”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will help force his next fight.

‘The Funk Master’ returned to the octagon over the weekend in the main event of UFC 288. There, he faced former flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ had been out of action since a stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020.

While the Olympic wrestler dreamed of a potential clash with Alexander Volkanovski if he won, that’s no longer on the table. In the pay-per-view main event, Sterling scored a split-decision win over the former champion. Following his third title defense, the titleholder had a face-off with Sean O’Malley.

‘Sugar’ has been out of the cage since a split-decision victory over Petr Yan last October. While O’Malley got into the ring to confront Sterling after the UFC 288 main event, the champion isn’t sure that his next opponent wants the bout to happen. The New York native discussed his next fight in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

There, Aljamain Sterling stated that Dana White will likely have to force Sean O’Malley to fight him in September. The bantamweight champion also implored his next title challenger to stop talking about his weight.

Aljamain Sterling slams Sean O’Malley ahead of September clash

“Sean doesn’t have a say in anything,” Aljamain Sterling stated on a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “He listens to daddy Dana [White], he’s going to do as daddy Dana says. So, Sean, I know you’re out there watching right now, how I look? Cause I’m going to look good whooping that a*s baby! Going to look good whooping that a*s.”

He continued, “September [is when the fight will happen]. I know he was saying ‘Oh keep your weight down don’t get too big!’, shut up man. All these guys crying about my weight, eat more food, lift more weights, stop talking about me. F*cking get off my jock, we fight, I make the weight, show up, like what’re you b*tching about? Shut up.”

