search

Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will force Sean O’Malley into September showdown: “He’s going to do as Daddy Dana says”

By Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Dana White will help force his next fight.

‘The Funk Master’ returned to the octagon over the weekend in the main event of UFC 288. There, he faced former flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ had been out of action since a stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020.

While the Olympic wrestler dreamed of a potential clash with Alexander Volkanovski if he won, that’s no longer on the table. In the pay-per-view main event, Sterling scored a split-decision win over the former champion. Following his third title defense, the titleholder had a face-off with Sean O’Malley.

‘Sugar’ has been out of the cage since a split-decision victory over Petr Yan last October. While O’Malley got into the ring to confront Sterling after the UFC 288 main event, the champion isn’t sure that his next opponent wants the bout to happen. The New York native discussed his next fight in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

There, Aljamain Sterling stated that Dana White will likely have to force Sean O’Malley to fight him in September. The bantamweight champion also implored his next title challenger to stop talking about his weight.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling slams Sean O’Malley ahead of September clash

“Sean doesn’t have a say in anything,” Aljamain Sterling stated on a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “He listens to daddy Dana [White], he’s going to do as daddy Dana says. So, Sean, I know you’re out there watching right now, how I look? Cause I’m going to look good whooping that a*s baby! Going to look good whooping that a*s.”

He continued, “September [is when the fight will happen]. I know he was saying ‘Oh keep your weight down don’t get too big!’, shut up man. All these guys crying about my weight, eat more food, lift more weights, stop talking about me. F*cking get off my jock, we fight, I make the weight, show up, like what’re you b*tching about? Shut up.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Dana White Sean O'Malley

Related

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling

Daniel Cormier urges fans to “stop booing” UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling: “I don’t know what this man has to do to garner your respect”

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev misses weight at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White explains Khamzat Chimaev’s lengthy hiatus from the UFC: “He’s got stuff going on in his personal life”

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s lengthy absence from the Octagon. For the last few years, Khamzat Chimaev has been seen as one of the most interesting fighters in the […]

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, UFC
Sean O'Malley

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling shares bold prediction for upcoming title fight with Sean O'Malley: "I fold that man in half in one round"

Chris Taylor - May 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has shared a bold prediction for his upcoming title fight with Sean O’Malley. Sterling (23-3 MMA) made UFC history last night in Newark, New Jersey, becoming the first men’s 135lbs […]

Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley & Merab Dvalishvili exchange words following jacket snatching incident at UFC 288

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley got heated at UFC 288 over the trolling antics of Merab Dvalishvili and it led to an exchange between the two on social media. O’Malley was in attendance at the Prudential Center in […]

Sean O'Malley, UFC, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Sean O’Malley says he scored the UFC 288 main event for Henry Cejudo: “I thought Henry was up 3-1 going into the fifth”

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t agree with the outcome of the UFC 288 main event title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Sterling put the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Cejudo inside the Prudential […]

Dana White Belal Muhammad Gilbert Burns

Dana White reacts to Burns vs. Muhammad, confirms Belal is next for the winner of Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Henry Cejudo

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: "Easiest money I've ever made"

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 288 was headlined by a bantamweight title fight featuring former champion Henry Cejudo challenging Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over […]

Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the main event bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first […]

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

UFC 288: 'Sterling vs. Cejudo' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling believes Henry Cejudo "quit" once the "competition started to get tough"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has a theory as to why Henry Cejudo retired when he did. After Cejudo defended his bantamweight title for the first time with a TKO win over Dominick Cruz back at UFC 249 […]