UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Weigh-in Resuts – Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Vegas 78 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The weigh-ins are taking place today at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Headlining the event is a welterweight battle between Vincente Luque (21-9 MMA) and Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA).

Rafael dos Anjos, 38, a former UFC lightweight champion, will be looking to make it two in a row after his recent Octagon victory over Bryan Barberena (18-11 MMA) last December.

Vincente Luque, 31, has had two losses in a row coming into Saturdays match-up, going down to defeat against Belal Muhammed (23-3 MMA) in April of last year and Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) in August of 2022.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 78 will feature Hakeem Dawodu (13-3 MMA) vs Cub Swanson (28-13 MMA) in a featherweight bout.

Swanson, 39, will be looking to get back into the win column after his most recent TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez (18-4 MMA) last October.

Dawodu, 32, will also be looking for a victory, after succumbing to Julian Erosa (28-11 MMA) last September.

The Official UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146)

Chris Daukaus (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (203.5)

Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*

Josh Fremd (189)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrence McKinney (156)

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113)

Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)

Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*Missed weight

