UFC Vegas 78: ‘Luque vs. dos Anjos’ Weigh-in Resuts – Two Fighters Miss Weight

By Susan Cox - August 11, 2023
UFC Vegas 78 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, August 12th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The weigh-ins are taking place today at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Headlining the event is a welterweight battle between Vincente Luque (21-9 MMA) and Rafael dos Anjos (32-14 MMA).

Rafael dos Anjos, 38,  a former UFC lightweight champion, will be looking to make it two in a row after his recent Octagon victory over Bryan Barberena (18-11 MMA) last December.

Vincente Luque, 31, has had two losses in a row coming into Saturdays match-up, going down to defeat against Belal Muhammed (23-3 MMA) in April of last year and Geoff Neal (15-5 MMA) in August of 2022.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 78 will feature Hakeem Dawodu (13-3 MMA) vs Cub Swanson (28-13 MMA) in a featherweight bout.

Swanson, 39, will be looking to get back into the win column after his most recent TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez (18-4 MMA) last October.

Dawodu, 32, will also be looking for a victory, after succumbing to Julian Erosa (28-11 MMA) last September.

The Official UFC Vegas 78 weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (171)
Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Cub Swanson (146)
Chris Daukaus (205) vs. Khalil Rountree  (203.5)
Iasmin Lucindo (116) vs. Polyana Viana (116)
AJ Dobson (185.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*
Josh Fremd (189)* vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

JP Buys (136) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)
Mike Breeden (156) vs. Terrence McKinney (156)
Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Francis Marshall (145.5)
Martin Buday (266) vs. Josh Parisian (266)
Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (113)
Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Jose Johnson (135.5)
Juliana Miller (126) vs. Luana Santos (126)

*Missed weight

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 78 tomorrow night? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC Vegas 78

Related

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus

Dana White touts UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones as being the best fighter of all time: “I don’t think people give him enough credit”

Susan Cox - August 11, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Tai Tuivasa, UFC Orlando, UFC
Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa discusses the heavy hands on UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich: “The first hit and I knew I was f**ked”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

Tai Tuivasa has spoken candidly about the explosive power he experienced when taking on Sergei Pavlovich in his last fight.

Vadim Nemkov
Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov announces move to heavyweight, will likely vacate the Bellator light heavyweight title

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

Vadim Nemkov has confirmed his desire to make the move up to heavyweight following a successful run at 205 pounds.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on the five greatest UFC fighters of all time: “Matt Hughes would have to make the list”

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on who would be in the top five conversation for greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Coach claims Dricus Du Plessis may not receive a title shot after failing to step up against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023

City Kickboxing’s Eugene Bareman has questioned whether or not Dricus du Plessis will end up receiving a title shot.

Tyson Nam, UFC

The UFC parts ways with three fighters

Jeffrey Walter - August 10, 2023
Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal open to transitioning to WWE as long as "the compensation makes sense"

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is open to becoming a pro wrestler for the WWE.

Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby believes he made a "statement" with first-round knockout over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Dustin Jacoby says his back was against the wall at UFC Nashville.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque details recovery from brain bleed ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight: "That was definitely unfortunate"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque has discussed his return against Rafael dos Anjos.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

Court certifies billion dollar class action lawsuit against UFC as judge slams 'unfettered power' by company

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

Former UFC fighters earned a massive victory in the courtroom earlier this week.