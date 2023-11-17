Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will seek “easier guys” instead of trilogy with Alex Pereira: “Poor guy”

By Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Glover Teixeira has explained why he doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya will seek out a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Last weekend at UFC 295, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. In his post-fight interview, he called out Israel Adesanya, a man he holds a 3-1 lead over in combat sports encounters.

He beat him twice in kickboxing and in mixed martial arts, they are currently locked at 1-1. Many fans and pundits alike have called for the rematch but up to this point, Adesanya has shown no real interest in making it happen.

Glover Teixeira, who is a close friend and coach of Pereira’s, has given his thoughts on whether or not the trilogy with ‘Stylebender’ will come to fruition during an appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast.

Teixeira questions Adesanya

“I don’t want to keep talking because sometimes it will come out like I’m talking sh*t and I’m not that type of guy, but Adesanya doesn’t want to fight him,” Teixeira said. “Adesanya is in a great position right now, he has a lot of money. I’m not saying he’s scared. If he had never won the [UFC] belt he would definitely move up and fight Alex for this belt, but he’s at the top of the world, man. Do you think he’s going to fight this guy?

“He probably wants more of special fights now, easier guys. To go there and fight someone from a previous generation, a former champion, maybe Anderson Silva again, or [Paulo Costa] ‘Borrachinha’. F*ck, man. [Pereira] at light heavyweight? Poor guy.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Glover Teixeira’s theory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Alex Pereira Glover Teixeira Israel Adesanya UFC

