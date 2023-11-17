Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will seek “easier guys” instead of trilogy with Alex Pereira: “Poor guy”

Glover Teixeira has explained why he doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya will seek out a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

Last weekend at UFC 295, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri Prochazka to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. In his post-fight interview, he called out Israel Adesanya, a man he holds a 3-1 lead over in combat sports encounters.

He beat him twice in kickboxing and in mixed martial arts, they are currently locked at 1-1. Many fans and pundits alike have called for the rematch but up to this point, Adesanya has shown no real interest in making it happen.

Glover Teixeira, who is a close friend and coach of Pereira’s, has given his thoughts on whether or not the trilogy with ‘Stylebender’ will come to fruition during an appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast.