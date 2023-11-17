Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie has confirmed that she plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms.

She may have only made two appearances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Still, Julie Kedzie is certainly a pioneer in the world of mixed martial arts. She made her debut back in early 2004, going on to fight the likes of Shayna Baszler, Gina Carano, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie and more.

After retiring from the sport, she opted to become a matchmaker for Invicta FC. In recent times, she’s been working alongside the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) and Dr Chris Nowinski who has done extensive research on the topic of CTE.

In a recent interview, Kedzie spoke about her aforementioned decision.