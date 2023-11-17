Boxing legend Andre Ward says fighters need to stop hating on Jake Paul: “I know the circle he runs with”
Boxing legend Andre Ward has defended Jake Paul against his haters as the latter prepares for his return to the ring.
Next month, Jake Paul will make his return to the squared circle when he battles Andre August in Orlando, Florida. He will attempt to build off of his victory over Nate Diaz, with ‘The Problem Child’ using this fight as an opportunity to finally take on a pro boxer. While there’s some real intent behind this matchup, many are still criticizing Paul by suggesting that August isn’t a big enough step up in competition.
Either way, though, it seems like he’s set on carrying on with his boxing journey, for better or worse. The boxing community has often been split down the middle when discussing his rise but in the eyes of Andre Ward, it’s a good thing.
Ward praises Paul
“I can’t knock what he’s doing,” Ward said. “A lot of people have a lot to say about the young man, but I know the circle he runs with from a boxing standpoint, and I know the guys he’s around. He’s around real boxing people, in a real gym. Taking the shiners and going through the process to be a good fighter.
“Would he ever become a world champion, knowing how the sanctioning bodies are? They’ll probably set that up if there’s enough money involved. But I gotta respect his process. People say, ‘He’s taking away from fighters.’ How? It’s bringing eyeballs, interest, cross-promotion going on from a whole different world that Jake comes from. And if they follow him over to this sport, my message to other fighters is step your game up! Don’t get mad at Jake.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with Andre Ward?
Topics:Andre Ward Boxing News Jake Paul