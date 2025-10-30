Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn’t like about Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev is on top of the world. He is the king of the middleweight division in the UFC after winning the world title from Dricus du Plessis earlier this year. Now, he has his eyes set on cementing his legacy even further, perhaps by going up to 205 pounds in search of a second world championship.

If he did that, Chimaev would be going up against Alex Pereira – which is a fight that’s been teased for quite some time. While ‘Poatan’ is currently more interested in pursuing Jon Jones in a heavyweight superfight, taking on Khamzat is certainly still an interesting idea, even at this point in his career.

In a recent interview, Glover Teixeira gave a very honest breakdown of how he feels about Chimaev as a fighter.

Teixeira’s view on Chimaev

“He’s great, he’s great. I like the way he talks and he backs it up. He comes back and shows. He’s an amazing fighter,” Teixeira said.

“If I have to say one thing that I don’t like about Chimaev is like, I see him sometimes spar with guys — he beats the s— out of people, you know, that are not on his level.

“But he’s an amazing fighter, and he’s good on the microphone too,” he added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe would happen if Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira went head to head in the Octagon? Do you agree with any of the comments made by Glover Teixeira and if so, which parts? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Alex Pereira Glover Teixeira Khamzat Chimaev UFC

