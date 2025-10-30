Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

By Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker is glad he’s now fighting Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar.

Hooker was supposed to fight Justin Gaethje back in March, but an injury knocked him out of the fight. He will now take on Tsarukyan on Nov. 22 in the main event of UFC Qatar in a pivotal fight at lightweight.

Although Gaethje is more of a fan-favorite than Tsarukyan, Hooker explained why he prefers this fight over Gaethje.

“Justin Gaethje is not that guy, Justin Gaethje doesn’t get me to that guy (champion), Justin Gaethje just gets me a headache,” Hooker said to Sky Sports New Zealand. “Arman Tsarukyan is the path to the title. That’s the path to being the champ. That’s the path to being the best guy.”

The winner of Tsarukyan-Hooker likely does get the next title shot, so ‘The Hangman’ knows the importance of his fight.

Dan Hooker is a big underdog against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

Although Dan Hooker is excited to face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar, he knows the fight won’t be easy.

Hooker is a +310 underdog, but Hooker has confidence in his skills that he can make this a dog fight and pull off an upset win.

“This fight excites me because they feel like he’s a lot better than I am,” Hooker said. “That’s why this fight excites me so much. It’s like anything good that I do. He’s going to start to look like more of an idiot. He was supposed to be this super freak athlete, title contender, the guy to beat Ilia Topuria, they’re hiding the champion from him. This is his story, and now he’s losing to Dan Hooker, the bloke from New Zealand who’s lost a third of his fights. It’s like anything I do, starts to make him look more and more human. I feel like he’s the one that has something to prove in the fight, and that’s a difficult spot for a fighter to be.”

Dan Hooker enters the bout with a record of 24-12. He’s coming off back-to-back split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a 'bad guy' by UFC

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.

View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC criticized as being "Unfair. It is not a sport”, per UFC's first Canadian champ

Dylan Bowker - October 29, 2025

The business methodologies of the UFC have come under fire for years now, and the UFC’s first-ever Canadian champion has offered up his viewpoint on things. That fighter in question is Carlos Newton, who captured the UFC welterweight belts years back, and recently spoke at an NSAC hearing regarding aspects of the UFC antitrust lawsuit.

Alex Pereira speaks during a Q+A at UFC Sao Paulo, opposite Joaquin Buckley entering the cage at UFC Atlanta
Joaquin Buckley

Alex Pereira hits back at Joaquin Buckley after UFC star claims champion turned down 2022 fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira didn’t take kindly to Joaquin Buckley’s recent claims about a middleweight fight that never came to fruition.

Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas

Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Ante Delija walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Paris, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Ante Delija reacts to Tom Aspinall's refusal to fight him, defends teammate against skeptics of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Surging UFC heavyweight Ante Delija responded to Tom Aspinall’s promise that he’ll vacate the belt if the matchmakers offer them a future title fight.

Ben Askren enters the Octagon prior to his fight at UFC Singapore
UFC

Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback 'isn't crazy' amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Dr. Brian Sutterer explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Ben Askren return to combat sports once he fully recovers from his recent health scare.

TJ Dillashaw appears at the UFC 280 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

TJ Dillashaw becomes the latest to accuse Tom Aspinall of 'taking the easy way out' at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman explains how Anderson Silva boxing match came together

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2025

Chris Weidman had thought of boxing Anderson Silva for quite some time.