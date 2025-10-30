Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is an absolutely huge fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. That’s been the case for a long time now, and his legacy grew even further back in April when he defeated Diego Lopes to regain his UFC featherweight championship. Now, as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if Lerone Murphy could be the next man lined up to face him – but that has yet to be confirmed.

Volkanovski has hinted that his return date has been pushed back somewhat, and while Murphy isn’t too bothered about that, fans are eager to see the 37-year-old get back in there as he enters the final few years of his legendary career.

There are some out there, of course, that are bound to throw shots at Volkanovski from time to time. One such example of that is Steve Garcia, who returns to face David Onama on Saturday night.

#UFCVegas110 headliner Steve Garcia is frustrated with the lack of motion at featherweight. “Volk’s too busy cooking. He’s holding everybody up at the top.” pic.twitter.com/7eiWz17b2O — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 29, 2025

Garcia hits out at Volkanovski

“Volk’s too busy cooking,” Garcia said during the UFC Vegas 110 Media Day.

“So, he’s holding everybody up at the top.

“He just needs to make a decision. Just pick somebody!

“I don’t know, just pull it out of a hat. Somebody, right? Because we are all waiting.

“Get the division going again.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with what Steve Garcia is saying here? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!