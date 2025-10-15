UFC champion Khazmat Chimaev teases risky game plan if he gets Alex Pereira fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 15, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC entrance

If Khamzat Chimaev gets to share the Octagon with Alex Pereira, he might just tempt fate.

It’s hard for MMA fans to imagine that if Chimaev were to meet “Poatan” he won’t attempt takedowns right away. Pereira is viewed as one of the UFC’s most dangerous strikers today. He dusted Magomed Ankalaev in just over a minute to reclaim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in early October.

In an interview with Aslanbek Badaev, covered by Red Corner MMA, Chimaev hinted at possibly testing his striking against Pereira if the two ever collide.

“If you ask me, of course I would love to fight for the second belt,” Chimaev said. “It’s no secret the guy who’s got the belt at 205 pounds now is a very good matchup for me – except for should I get reckless standing with him. They say he has a lot of power, but I’ve never been edged out in that area. He used to fight at 185, too, and then moved up to 205. so I would like to fight at light heavyweight.”

Chimaev then said that he’s open to any middleweight title challenger for his next fight. He named Nassourdine Imavov, Reinier de Ridder, and Anthony Hernandez. Imavov is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Caio Borralho. “RDR” will meet Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver on Saturday, as “Fluffy” Hernandez was pulled from the headliner due to an injury.

In his last outing back in August, Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship. “DDP” couldn’t get anything going. While many expected du Plessis to scramble more, Chimaev had nearly 22 minutes of control time.

Many expect Imavov to be next in line for a shot at Chimaev, but it could depend on de Ridder’s performance against Allen. Allen is known for being a tough out for anyone, so if “RDR” can pull off a finish, it might push him past Imavov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC

Dana White opts against discussing Conor McGregor's 18-month suspension

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025
Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober has rediscovered his love for MMA ahead of UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC veteran Drew Dober has found his love for mixed martial arts again ahead of his fight against Kyle Prepolec this weekend.

Ilia Topuria press conference
Ilia Topuria

Dana White teases Ilia Topuria headlining first big UFC Paramount card

Harry Kettle - October 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has teased the idea of Ilia Topuria headlining the first big UFC Paramount card next year.

Kyle Nelson
Matt Frevola

Kyle Nelson explains move back up to lightweight, plans to KO Matt Frevola early at UFC Vancouver

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Kyle Nelson will be returning to lightweight at UFC Vancouver and is confident he will have success.

Ian Machado Garry appears at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Leon Edwards in the cage at UFC London
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry refuses future fight with 'liar' Leon Edwards and cheers for Carlos Prates to 'spark him unconscious'

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry shut down a potential showdown with former teammate Leon Edwards after their upcoming fights.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout

UFC analyst believes Ronda Rousey 'shouldn't be 'cleared' to fight amid comeback rumors

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Dominick Cruz reacts while commentating a UFC event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
UFC

Dominick Cruz announces new MMA podcast in latest venture after UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz will become the latest MMA legend to enter the podcasting world.

Frankie Edgar answers a question during a Q+A session ahead of UFC 288
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar explodes on 'shady' Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar doesn’t plan on collaborating with Bare Knuckle FC ever again.

Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference
UFC

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion on Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder takes aim at 'sloppy' Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver main event

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement that he’s the worthy next middleweight title contender at UFC Vancouver.