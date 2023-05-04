search

UFC 288 | Pro fighters make their picks for Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

By Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 288, a five-round welterweight bout goes down on short notice as Belal Muhammad takes on Gilbert Burns. Heading into the scrap, Burns is a -132 favorite while ‘Remember The Name’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns

Ahead of the fight at UFC 288, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. All seven pros asked are picking Burns to get the job done on short notice, and many think it will be by decision, even though it is five rounds and both took it on short notice.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns:

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: That is a tough one but I think I will go with Burns. Credit to both guys for taking it on short notice and five rounds.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I like Gilbert Burns. I just think the’s the more complete fighter and hungry for it.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Man, it would have been nice to see both guys with a full camp, especially Belal but I think Burns takes it. I think he can beat Bella on the feet and on the ground. Wrestling seems pretty even. Bella can push and keep a pace but without a full camp, I don’t think that’ll be as dominant as usual. But, I’ll say Burns by decision.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That should be a good one but I think Burns wins. Credit to both guys for stepping up but I like Burns in that one.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I will go with Burns, he’s been active and is a workhorse.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Gilbert Burns, he is on a tear. I know Belal wanted this to be at 185 so I do worry about the weight cut and cardio for him.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’m taking Gilbert Burns on that one as he has been in fight shape and is just coming off a fight with Masvidal while Muhammad had Ramadan.

Fighters picking Belal Muhammad: None

Fighters picking Gilbert Burns: Devin Clark, Parker Porter, Alex Morono, Diego Ferreira, Brady Hiestand, Christos Giagos, Chase Hooper

Belal Muhammad Exclusive MMA Interviews Gilbert Burns UFC UFC 288

