Muhammad Usman says Leon Edwards didn’t beat his brother in trilogy fight at UFC 286: “If that fight was in America, Kamaru would have won”

Muhammad Usman doesn’t believe Leon Edwards beat his brother Kamaru in their trilogy fight at UFC 286.

It is Mohammed Usman’s belief that the most recent fight between his brother, Kamaru Usman, and Leon Edwards would have had a much different ending had it taken place in the United States.

UFC 286 took place on March 18th of this year at the O2 Arena in London, England. Headlining the event was a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) and Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA). It was to be Edwards defeating Usman by majority decision to retain his welterweight belt.

Speaking to ‘Inside Fighting’, Muhammad believes that Kamaru should have won the trilogy fight at UFC 286:

“If you wanna go down the line and be honest, I mean Leon won, he had a good game plan. But he didn’t beat my brother. I’m just gonna be honest. He didn’t beat him; he didn’t beat him the second (trilogy) fight. You know if that fight was in America, Kamaru would have won. He had more control time – I’m just being honest as an MMA fighter, outside looking in. If that fight was in America, Kamaru would have won. I feel like everybody, even Leon knew that as well. ‘Cause even in the fifth round of that fight you could see Leon being desperately trying to land something. ‘Cause he knows he’s losing.”

Continuing Muhammad Usman spoke about the ‘home court advantage’ saying (h/t MMANews):

“The home court advantage is very real in this sport, and location played a hundred percent role in that fight. Everything Leon would do when he was down would get a reaction from the crowd…Me outside looking in, that’s what it got. Because you know nothing really major landed in that fight, at all. But the way the crowd was ‘Oooooo.’ It made you feel like he landed something heavier than he did. So, in terms of judging and scoring, it would make them say ‘Okay boom, what he did had more great value than what he did.’ That’s the name of the game. It happens everywhere. A different venue, I think that fight goes a different way.”

Do you agree with Muhammad Usman’s comments concerning UFC 286 and that location played a part in the victory being awarded to Leon Edwards? Would you like to see Usman vs Edwards a fourth time?

