search

Gilbert Burns explains why he accepted fight with Belal Muhammad despite being promised a title shot

By Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

Number-five-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has shared why he took a fight with Belal Muhammad despite being promised another crack at the 170-pound gold.

Gilbert-Burns

Burns and Muhammad are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 288. It’s a pivotal clash in the welterweight division. Both men believe the winner should be next in line for a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity. While UFC President Dana White has insisted that Colby Covington is next in line to challenge Leon Edwards, perhaps an impressive showing from the winner of Burns vs. Muhammad could sway the UFC brass into reversing course.

Gilbert Burns On Risking UFC Title Shot

Speaking to reporters during a media day session ahead of UFC 288, “Durinho” explained why it made sense for him to take the fight with Muhammad rather than wait for a title bout (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Leon Edwards gave an interview saying he’s injured, and he’s not looking to fight right now and just fight in October, and that’s when the first time I said, ‘OK, I have to fight,’” Burns said. “Then a couple of days after, I saw Charles Oliveira pulled out (of UFC 288), and I saw an opportunity there, but I was just thinking, ‘Who?’”

Gilbert Burns went on to say that he didn’t hesitate to take the bout when a well-known UFC matchmaker made the offer.

“Sean Shelby hit me up and said, ‘We don’t have Colby. He’s not available. He’s going to fight for the title, but we have Belal Muhammad,’” Burns recalled. “And I said, ‘Done.’”

Burns also claimed that UFC officials have guaranteed that the winner of this UFC 288 showdown will receive a welterweight title shot. Whether or not the UFC will actually follow through on that supposed guarantee remains to be seen. For now, Burns and Muhammad will enter their fight with hopes of snagging victory and securing a UFC title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Gilbert Burns UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Roman Reigns

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor hints at potential WWE SummerSlam appearance: “SummerSlam I’ll pull in on the yacht”

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023
Rich Franklin Israel Adesanya
Rich Franklin

Rich Franklin says Israel Adesanya is currently ranked 3rd for greatest middleweight of all time

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Rich Franklin doesn’t think Israel Adesanya can lay claim to being the best, or even second-best, middleweight of all time. Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. He’s a two-time 185-pound […]

Devin Clark
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Devin Clark say his real UFC 288 opponent is coach Sayif Saud, expects to finish Kennedy Nzechukwu and face a ranked fighter next: "After I'm in the top-15, I'll start talking my shit"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Devin Clark has an interesting wrinkle ahead of his UFC 288 fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Clark is coming off an upset win over Da Un Jung in February and will now face Nzechukwu in an […]

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker claims Israel Adesanya doesn't want to fight him again: "I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t want to fight him again. After Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title with a KO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, it was uncertain who would be next for […]

Henry Cejudo, Dana White
UFC

Henry Cejudo says beating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 secures him a spot on “The Mount Rushmore of MMA"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Henry Cejudo believes he will enter the conversation as the best ever after UFC 288. Cejudo is the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and retired following the first defense of his bantamweight title against […]

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

Alex Pereira calls for a third MMA fight with Israel Adesanya: “Be real with your fans”

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor will "stain" his legacy if he doesn't make their fight happen: "That, to me, screams insecurity and trying to stay relevant"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Michael Chandler just wants his fight against Conor McGregor to get booked. Chandler and McGregor are the coaches of TUF 31 and the hope was that they would fight later this summer. Yet, the hold-up […]

Henry Cejudo, UFC Brooklyn
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo says his UFC 288 fight against Aljamain Sterling is "personal": "I do want to hurt him"

Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Henry Cejudo wants to hurt Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. Cejudo is ending his three-year retirement to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288, as ‘Triple C’ is looking to reclaim the […]

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad shares his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Belal Muhammad is sharing his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC. Muhammad (22-3 MMA) is currently preparing for his fight with Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, May 6th at […]

Jon-Jones-Israel-Adesanya
UFC

Jon Jones not interested in fighting fellow UFC “star” Israel Adesanya, names the one opponent who can keep him from retiring

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Jon Jones is not interested in fighting fellow UFC ‘star’ Israel Adesanya and is naming the one opponent who can keep him from retiring. It was during a recent interview with ‘Fox Sports’ Australia that […]