Gilbert Burns explains why he accepted fight with Belal Muhammad despite being promised a title shot

Number-five-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has shared why he took a fight with Belal Muhammad despite being promised another crack at the 170-pound gold.

Burns and Muhammad are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 288. It’s a pivotal clash in the welterweight division. Both men believe the winner should be next in line for a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity. While UFC President Dana White has insisted that Colby Covington is next in line to challenge Leon Edwards, perhaps an impressive showing from the winner of Burns vs. Muhammad could sway the UFC brass into reversing course.

Gilbert Burns On Risking UFC Title Shot

Speaking to reporters during a media day session ahead of UFC 288, “Durinho” explained why it made sense for him to take the fight with Muhammad rather than wait for a title bout (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Leon Edwards gave an interview saying he’s injured, and he’s not looking to fight right now and just fight in October, and that’s when the first time I said, ‘OK, I have to fight,’” Burns said. “Then a couple of days after, I saw Charles Oliveira pulled out (of UFC 288), and I saw an opportunity there, but I was just thinking, ‘Who?’”

Gilbert Burns went on to say that he didn’t hesitate to take the bout when a well-known UFC matchmaker made the offer.

“Sean Shelby hit me up and said, ‘We don’t have Colby. He’s not available. He’s going to fight for the title, but we have Belal Muhammad,’” Burns recalled. “And I said, ‘Done.’”

Burns also claimed that UFC officials have guaranteed that the winner of this UFC 288 showdown will receive a welterweight title shot. Whether or not the UFC will actually follow through on that supposed guarantee remains to be seen. For now, Burns and Muhammad will enter their fight with hopes of snagging victory and securing a UFC title shot.