Gilbert Burns continues to call out Colby Covington

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns continued to call out Colby Covington for his next fight after losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Burns was knocked out by Usman in the main event of last weekend’s UFC 258 pay-per-view card. It was a tough defeat for Burns, particularly since he had Usman rocked in the first 30 seconds of the fight before the momentum shifted to his opponent. In the end, Usman proved once again what an amazing champion he is in mixed martial arts, while for Burns it’s a lesson learned. Despite getting stopped in a devastating fashion, Burns has said that he’s confident he can still make a run for the UFC welterweight title. It all starts with getting another big win on his resume, and he hopes that it’s Covington.

Since turning down a short-notice fight against Leon Edwards, Covington has become the No. 1 target of Burns, who sees an opportunity here. With Usman likely set for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal next, it leaves both Burns and Covington outside of the title picture and looking in. That’s why Burns wants to fight Covington. In his mind, a fight between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked welterweights makes all the sense in the world, and Burns continues to call Covington. He did so again on Saturday night, tweeting at “Chaos.”

Colby? 👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 21, 2021

Like Burns, Covington is also hoping for a rematch against Usman, the man who also knocked him out at UFC 245 in his own failed attempt at capturing the UFC welterweight title. Covington is coming off of a TKO win over Tyron Woodley in his last fight and he hopes that it’s enough to get him a title shot. But with Usman vs. Masvidal 2 likely taking place next, and with Covington already turning down Edwards, Burns is the next man up.

Do you want to see Gilbert Burns fight Colby Covington next?