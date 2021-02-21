Sijara Eubanks issues statement following domestic violence allegations

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Sijara Eubanks issued a statement following domestic violence allegations against ex-partner Lilly Ruiz.

On Saturday, a video was posted to Eubanks’ own Twitter, allegedly showing her committing an act of domestic violence, reportedly in front of the couples’ child. Eubanks’ Twitter was later deleted, but the video remains on social media. According to the Twitter user “DatBoyLouu,” his mother-in-law is Eubanks’ ex-partner Ruiz, and he says he posted the video in order to get the media’s attention, saying Eubanks “needs to be stopped.”

A video of professional UFC Fighter @sarjncharge domestically abusing my mother in law in front of my mother in laws daughter DISGUSTING ‼️ tag @TheShadeRoom @TMZ @Akademiks

please reshare and help this gain attention from the media ‼️💯 she needs to be stopped 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RX2z9MjtS2 — Loubandss 🗣 (@DatBoyLouu) February 20, 2021

Soon after her Twitter account was deleted, Eubanks took to her Instagram to release a long statement about the domestic violence allegations. According to Eubanks, it’s actually she who was the victim of domestic violence. The UFC fighter alleges Ruiz of being an abusive partner for years, justifying that she only stay around because of their child.

“For the last 5 years I have been in an abusive relationship. I have never said anything before because of my appearance and career, no one ever believed me. No one ever believed that someone like me could be a victim. So for years, I suffered emotion verbal and sometimes physical abuse at the hands of my now ex partner. I suffered in silence and often still managed a smile in public and still a decent professional career despite the trauma I faced at home. As many of you know I have a daughter with this person and she is the sole reason I stayed as long as I did,” Sijara Eubanks wrote.

“Sure enough the abuse slowly started to turn to my daughter and that’s when I had enough. Earlier this year I ended the relationship with this person and requested a custody arrangement. I knew my story would be hard to believe, but God is amazing and sent me an attorney who is fighting diligently for me and my daughter. I can’t get into the details because the legalities are still playing out,” the message from Eubanks continued.

“However I am confident in the protection of our Lord Jesus Christ over me my daughter and my family and I am confident in our judicial system. The truth will prevail and I will have my daughter back with me soon. She’s what matters to me most. I can deal with defamation and lies later, for now all I think about, all I work for everyday is the health and safety of my daughter. Mama will not stop fighting for you baby!! Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

This appears to be a situation that will play out in the courts, so Eubanks wasn’t able to get into much detail in her statement for legal reasons, other than suggesting that it was her who was the one who was abused. Eubanks also received support from a number of fellow MMA fighters in the Instagram comments, including names such as Eddie Alvarez, Frankie Edgar, Katlyn Chookagian, Lance Palmer, Molly McCann, Julia Avila, and Sodiq Yusuff.