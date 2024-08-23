Gilbert Burns can’t wait for opponent as long as Michael Chandler has waited for Conor McGregor: “I would’ve moved on a long time ago”

By Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Gilbert Burns says waiting for a fight as long as Michael Chandler has been on standby for Conor McGregor simply wouldn’t work for him.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

McGregor vs. Chandler was scheduled to take place at UFC 303 back in late June, but the “Notorious” was removed from the initial target date due to an injury. Some have been questioning if the bout will ever happen despite the wait time Chandler has had to endure.

It’s why “Durinho” insists no fighter can make him wait that long before taking another bout.

RELATED: BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION SEAN O’MALLEY SAYS ‘DORK’ CONOR MCGREGOR IS STILL FACE OF THE UFC

Gilbert Burns Wouldn’t Have Waited as Long For Conor McGregor as Michael Chandler Has

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Gilbert Burns said father time waits for no man, and sitting around wondering when or if you’ll ever face a particular opponent couldn’t work for him.

“I would never wait that long for any opponent,” Burns told MMA Fighting. “I would never wait, especially [at] my age. [Chandler] just turned 38 too. I would never wait two years. That’s crazy. Even though it’s Conor McGregor, I don’t care. I would never wait.”

Burns said if he was in Chandler’s shoes, he would’ve stopped waiting around for Conor the moment he realized the fight wouldn’t materialize before 2024 comes to a close.

“[Since] he’s already waiting that long, like you said, I would wait until December,” Burns said. “If the guy shows up, good, we’re here. If not, I think I would have moved on a long time [ago] already.”

We’ll see how much longer Michael Chandler is willing to wait and whether or not the collision with “Mystic Mac” ever comes to fruition. BJPenn.com will continue to keep you updated on the future of McGregor vs. Chandler in the coming weeks and months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley says 'dork' Conor McGregor is still face of the UFC

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in future fight with UFC 305 winner Dan Hooker: “Could be a nice fight for me”

Fernando Quiles - August 23, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has an eye on Dan Hooker as a potential opponent following “The Hangman’s” gritty UFC 305 win.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says he could beat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley in the same night: “They both suck”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he could defeat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley on the same night.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Stipe Miocic responds after Tom Aspinall suggests he’s currently injured: “Fake news”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded after Tom Aspinall recently suggested he may be injured.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Renan Ferreira clarifies “toughest challenge” remarks he made to upcoming PFL opponent Francis Ngannou: “I am a father myself”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira has clarified his comments regarding Francis Ngannou during their recent face-off.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Shavkat Rakhmonov slams the idea of Kamaru Usman receiving the next UFC title shot at welterweight: “18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley explains why Merab Dvalishvili won't be able to test his wrestling at UFC 306

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Sean O’Malley expects to knock Merab Dvalishvili out early at UFC 306 at The Sphere on September 14.

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz advises Israel Adesanya to avoid going up to light heavyweight after UFC 305 loss

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Israel Adesanya should return to light heavyweight after his UFC 305 loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul calls out Dana White for refusing to co-promote and make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "He's scared"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

PFL’s Jake Paul believes UFC President Dana White is afraid of making Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou praises friend Israel Adesanya following loss to Dricus du Plessis: "We'll always support each other"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

Francis Ngannou has nothing but respect for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.